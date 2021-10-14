Fortnite closer to returning to Apple devices

The sentence of the trial in the United States and a new Korean law may be responsible for the return of Fortnite to iOS devices

Some days ago A law was approved in the South Korean parliament that allows video game developers to accept payments directly without going through a platform store such as the App Store.

Taking advantage of this law, Epic Games petitioned Apple in a statement the return of Fornite to iOS devices:

Epic Games has asked Apple to restore its Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to launch the game in Korea, offering Epic and Apple’s payment methods separately, in accordance with the new Korean law.

But Apple has already responded and for now has rejected Epic Games’ proposal responding that: “We would appreciate the return of Epic to the App Store if you agree to abide by the same rules as everyone else.” He also adds that if South Korean law were to become law, it could not force the company to accept any such request.

But it seems that Manzana will have to accept again Fortnite Since the American justice has ruled in the conflict between Apple and Epic Games.









The judge in the case has concluded that Epic Games will have to pay Apple for breaking the agreement with the App Store by introducing a direct payment system in the game for iOS. Specifically, you must pay “an equivalent to 30% of the $ 12,167,719 in income that Epic Games collected from users in the Fortnite application on iOS through Epic Direct Payment between August and October 2020, plus 30% of said income that Epic Games collected from November 1, 2020 until the date of the ruling, and the interest in accordance with the law ”.

But Apple must allow other payment systems without going through its official store, which means that developers will be able to offer alternative payment methods to those offered by Apple.

This seems one more step to reach the end of the conflict between the two companies since, although Epic Games violated the rules it had with the App Store, agrees with this company about Apple’s practices.