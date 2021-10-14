Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingFornite has been inspired to launch characters in the pure anime style...
Gaming

Fornite has been inspired to launch characters in the pure anime style – Almomento

By Vimal Kumar
0
37




Mexico City.- Who did not grow up watching anime in their childhood? Maybe we didn’t know them that way, but Dragon ball, Sakura Card Captor, Inuyasha I came in like sailor Moon and Ranma 1/2 they were part of the growth of some people in the distant 90’s.

But it so happens that the anime is not over, since with the continuation of some series or recreating them from scratch to be totally based on his manga, likewise, speaking of creations; Fortnite has brought us some characters in the pure anime style and with which we can fight and get the victory we want, either with friends or why not? alone.

To start, all three characters come in a package called “Cyber ​​Infiltration”, which began to be available on April 9 within the internal Fortnite store, but since weeks ago, users on Twitter leaked the accessories and skins that the video game would offer us, now that it is a reality.

The package of Fortnite Cyber ​​Infiltration has been one of the rare cosmetic packs available in the game. The bundle is also a limited-time offer, so users should rush to get this bundle, as the day the outfits will leave the store is unknown.

This pack can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop for a total of 2200 V-Bucks in the game. The package consists of the skins of Chigusa, Megumi, Yuki, Guard Pup, H4ck // P4ck and Watchful Wabbit. In addition, the collection tools will be sold separately, which will be at a total price of 1200 V-Bucks.




We must add that these have not been the only anime skins, since in season 5 of chapter 2, we got the character of Lexa, a warrior from another world and that was included in the battle pass of that season. Weeks later the twin brother of Lexa, called Rust. So if you’re up for these characters, you’d better show off your building and shooting skills to make them show off.

We recommend you:

New Styles Announced for Super Level Up in Fortnite

AM.MX/CV

Comments

comments


Previous article5 things the new ‘Imposters’ mode is doing wrong
Next articleknow what his character would be
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv