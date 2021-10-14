Find out what important character Jennifer Aniston rejected by Friends – Para Ti Magazine

She was asked to play Sara Thomas -who later played actress Kate Beckinsale- alongside John Cusack but she opted for her role in Friends

Director Peter chelsom explained why the 52-year-old actress said no to the leading man in that movie she directed in 2001. Basically It was to prioritize the beginning of her most important role, that of Rachel Green in the romantic comedy Friends.. Finally, the character of Sara was played by Kate Beckinsale, who acted with John Cusack.

Apparently this same commitment to the television series Friends and the fact that he didn’t need any more work led her to reject the central female role in Chelson’s film.

Twenty years after the film was released, the Chelsom explained how he and his team met with Aniston to discuss the female role in the film.

A weekly romantic comedy

It was in the interview with Insider, where the director explained why the Friends star turned down the role: “ I clearly remember that Jennifer Aniston attended a meeting with us “, Chelsom said, adding: “I remember when he arrived, he said: ‘Thanks to Friends, it’s like I’m doing a romantic comedy once a week‘. So he clearly had other things on his mind and it was his decision not to. “









Serendipity

Serendipity is starring John cusack What Jonathan Trager, a New Yorker who one night meets and falls in love with a woman named Sara thomas (Beckinsale).

But when the wind blows away the sheet of paper on which he wrote down his phone number, it is taken as a bad omen. So Sara decides to write her number in a book and then sell it to a bookstore., entrusting everything to destiny.

Years later, as their lives have passed, neither of you can forget that particular encounter.