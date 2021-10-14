Emma Watson and all the scandals she had after the famous saga

Emma Watson is recognized for her great performance in Harry Potter as Hermione Granger, but also for starring in public controversy in recent years. Learn about the scandals where the actress was involved.

Emma Watson Not only is she famous for her incredible role as Hermione granger in the complete saga of all eight Harry Potter films. The 31-year-old Briton also gained recognition for her strong personality that led her to get involved with her surroundings as an activist. Little by little, his name was involved in situations outside the film set, but this it also included a series of scandals. Review all the controversies of his career!









In the last hours, one of the episodes that best portray Watson’s profile has transcended: Seth Rogen revealed that the young woman refused to do a scene about cannibalism during the filming of his is the End in 2013. Based on his ideals against meat consumption, to the The actress did not think it was right to participate in the sequence and asked not to do it. Veganism is one of the values ​​that he defends the most, as well as the feminismeven though it got her in trouble.

The controversial cover of Vanity Fair where she was accused of anti-feminist

In 2017, she was involved in a huge controversy over a Vanity Fair cover. There he came out with a provocative outfit where showed part of his chest. For many of her followers it was a disappointment and they called her a hypocrite. “She complains that women are sexualized and then sexualizes herself in her own work. Hypocrisy.”, was the tone of criticism at the time.

Watson took over the scandal and responded to the allegations. “Feminism is about what women choose. It’s about Liberated, about liberation, about equality. I really don’t understand and I’m confused.”, were his words to defend himself during the presentation of the film Beauty and the Beast.

The Emma Watson controversy tattoo

The following year, after the delivery of the Oscar 2018, was back in the spotlight for another incident outside the artistic. During the red carpet appearance with a season tattoo with the inscription Times up (Time’s Up or “time is finished” in Spanish). However, instead of sticking with her awareness message, the actress was criticized for misspelling the phrase. “Experience with apostrophes is essential”Emma answered wryly on Twitter.

Eventually, the British began avoiding public appearances and slowly lost her presence on social media. In fact, since 2020 he has not published despite having 60 million followers. The last controversy over her career came in 2021 when she decided to step away from acting to be intimate with her partner Leo Robinton.