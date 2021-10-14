Visits:
1,053
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s sweetest moments as a couple
The sweetest moments of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as a couple
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt make an incredible couple. Between their individual achievements and their great work together on the movie ‘A Quiet Place’, these actors are taking Hollywood by storm. Take a look at his best photos.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Red carpet veterans
Posing for photographers at the BAFTA Awards, in 2017.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Selfie
Taking a selfie with viewers on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Gala
Sharing a fun moment at the MGH Cancer Center gala in 2013.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Faithful fiance
Blunt supporting her then fiancé at the premiere of her movie ‘It’s Complicated’, 2009.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Happy couple
The newlyweds pose for a photo at the Critic’s Choice Movie Awards in 2010.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Funny girl
Blunt making his sweetie laugh at the 2010 Emmy Awards.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Glances
The couple sweetly gaze into each other at LACMA’s Art And Film Gala in 2011.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Fun on the red carpet
Joking at the Kennedy Center Honors event in 2011.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Appointment
Posing at Disney Land, at the attraction, in 2012.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Husband
Krasinski supports his wife at the premiere of the movie ‘Looper’ in 2012.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Proud companion
An adorable look at the same event.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Devout duo
Joking at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2012.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Affection in public
At the Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2012.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Teamwork
The two got George Clooney to laugh at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2013.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
On her lap
Blunt sat on her husband’s lap at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2013.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
It’s your time
Krasinski admiring his wife from afar at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2013.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Like a fish in water before the cameras
At the Golden Globes, in 2013.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Those who pose together, stay together
Posing at the Freeing Voices, Changing Lives benefit gala in 2013.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Better together
At the Governor’s Awards in 2014.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Red carpet lovebirds
The March of Dimes Babies Celebration in 2014.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Look on the red carpet
At the 2015 annual Golden Globes gala.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
United front
Posing at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2015.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Hug on stage
Krasinski hugging his wife at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards after she received the best actress award for her work on ‘The Edge of Tomorrow’ in 2015.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Chemistry
Adorable at the Beverly Hills’ HFPA Annual Grants Banquet in 2015.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Happy
Smiling at the premiere of ‘Sicario,’ a film Blunt worked on, at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
I support you
Supporting each other at Family Reach’s Cooking Live event in New York in 2015.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Intimate
Come, let me tell you a little secret …
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Night at the theater
Opening night of ‘Dry Powder’ in 2016.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Actors in Wonderland
Attending Disney’s ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ event in 2016.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Observing
Attending the premiere of ‘The Hollars’ in 2016.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Sensual
Blunt gazes sensually into the camera as she holds hands with her husband at the 2010 premiere of ‘The Wolfman’.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Long
At the Screen Actors Guild Annual Gala in 2012.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Combined
The actors show off their matching T-shirts at the Family Reach’s Cooking Live benefit gala against childhood cancer.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Helping children in need
At the Family Reach’s Cooking Live benefit gala in 2015.
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Deep talks
At the 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards gala…
Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Hand in hand
Together at the premiere of ‘Into The Woods’ in 2014.