Not to believe, but it does exist. It is twice the famous and beloved Dwayne johnson. Now, the actor Dwayne Douglas Johnson -which is his real name- and American professional wrestler more popularly known as “The rock”? or “The Rock“, it seems that has its double as they “say” that everyone has it.

Apparently these days Dwayne Johnson went viral for this unusual reason. The actor has his double and what was most surprising is the great incredible resemblance. It would be trying an Alabama cop that suddenly began to go viral on social networks thanks to all those fanatic netizens who are permanently in the eye of detail.

This time they noticed that the officer’s similarities with The Rock they are really amazing. It should be noted that it all started while said Morgan County Sheriff posted a photograph on his Facebook on August 17. In this photo he is seen by the patrol lieutenant named Eric Fields.

“SOURCE: GQ Spain”

No seconds passed, which immediately amazed many by his appearance and his posture very similar to that of Johnson.

It should be noted that Fields is 37 years old and in the photo He is seen leaning against a truck, with shaved hair, like Dwayne Johnson and remarkable physical musculature strikingly similar also to that of The Rock. As a finishing touch, you can see his smile also very similar to that of the 49-year-old actor.









As soon as Internet users detected all these similarities they decided to start leaving comments and in a few seconds Dwayne johnson went viral for this unusual reason: “He needs to be an understudy for The Rock”; “Why is The Rock in this photo? I wonder”; “If this is not The Rock, they must be seen, because this is incredible” are some of all the comments that the users wrote.

A few days later, after the unstoppable avalanche of comments, everyone wanted to meet him and the Sheriff’s office reported that a Walmart employee came over to take a picture with the lieutenant and thus he was seen again very similar to the actor.

For his part, Lieutenant Fields made very brief statements to the local channel WVTM13 and very kind he said that he was amused by the situation. He pointedly said he was “having fun with it” adding, “I’m a bit of a cross between The Rock and Vin Diesel. Remember, The Rock is 6ft 4in and 260lbs, and I’m only 6ft 2in and 230lbs. “.

Dwayne johnson you already have your double. Do you see them similar?