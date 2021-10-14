Dwayne Johnson settles his controversy with Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious

He is Vin Diesel: the star of The Chronicles of Riddick, the producer, protagonist and boss of the franchise Fast & Furious. He is Dominic Toreto in fiction, the head of the family. On the other side of the ring, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock: trained in wrestling, style icon, the candidate for president we all want, the star of Jungle cruise and Pain and money. It’s Hobbs in the world of Fast & Furuious, Dominic Toreto’s only rival. The meeting between the two stars in the fifth installment of the saga was the best thing that could happen to car racing and action cinema. An encounter destined to set off sparks, and a rivalry with more episodes than a soap opera.

If you have followed the adventures and misadventures, poison words and hugs, that have accompanied the collaboration between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson throughout five films and the spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, You will know that both actors have maintained a long controversy during these years that ended with the exclusion of the interpreter of Hobbs in the ninth installment of Fast & Furious, and that now Johnson has tried to settle once and for all.

Buddha MendesGetty Images

It all started in 2016, following a statement by Dwayne Johnson on Instagram that he would end up eliminating. The actor was not referring directly to Vin Diesel, but we all knew he was talking about him when he said that, although with his co-stars everything was going smoothly, among the partners he had found “good guys and great professionals, and others who were not. You can’t do much with them. They are just cowards ”.









From then on, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson began a cold exchange of messages that we already talked about at the time, but which seemed to end with both making peace. It even seemed that Johnson was going to return at the end of the franchise, but everything went wrong again when, during the promotional campaign for his latest film, Vin Diesel reopened the old wounds.

The actor and producer of Fast & furious He had told in an interview on Men’s Health that all his problems with his co-star were due to the way he worked with the actors to bring out the best in them. Diesel claimed that Hobbs’ character was difficult to play and that he tried to give her “tough love” to get her to. “I’m not a Fellinian, but I would do whatever it takes to get performances in everything I produce,” Diesel concluded.

Recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson laughed when he recalled these statements:

You know, a part of me feels like there’s no way to answer that kind of nonsense with dignity. But this is the truth, I’ve thought about it a lot: unlike him, I don’t come from the world of theater. I grew up differently. I come from a completely different culture and background. I go to each project to give my all, and if I feel that there are some things that need to be clarified and addressed, I do it. As simple as that. So when I read that, like everyone else, I laughed. I laughed a lot. We all laugh. And I’m sure Fellini is laughing somewhere too.

The actor has also said that he only agreed to participate in the eighth installment of the saga on the condition that he and Diesel did not share scenes: “I wanted to avoid drama. I thought it was the best for everyone ”.

Does Dwayne Johnson regret the controversy?



Yeah right if. More or less. With nuances. The only thing Dwayne Johnson regrets is having made public a conflict that belonged to the private sphere. He shouldn’t have, but it wasn’t his best day:

It wasn’t my best day when I shared that. I shouldn’t have. Because in the end it goes against my DNA. I do not share things like that, I deal with this kind of nonsense outside the public. Nobody needs to know these things.

But he also laughs when he remembers the one he messed with the wrong message on Instagram: “It caused an explosion. Interestingly, it was as if all the cast members came to me and silently thanked me or sent me a note. “

Johnson has also confirmed that he met with Vin Diesel to discuss the matter, although he would not define it, as he did, of a “peaceful meeting. More like a clarification meeting ”. They both chatted in their caravan. It was the moment, Johnson says, that for him settled the matter:

It was very clear that we are two opposite poles. And we agreed to leave it there.

