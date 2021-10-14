Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande Shine in the First Trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’ | Film and Television

The long-awaited first preview of Don’t look up, the most ambitious movie from Netflix to date, at least when it comes to talents. It has been said of her that she has wanted to include half Hollywood, and it is not for less: just by seeing the trailer We already found some of those highly anticipated faces that will be part of the main cast, including Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the protagonists, and the singer Ariana Grande, who has made the leap to streaming.

Although it is a teaser trailerThis barely a minute and a half trailer also has time to include some snippets of the plot and its characters. We see Meryl streep as the future president of USA, to Jonah hill as his son and chief of staff, to Tyler perry and Cate blanchett as TV presenters already Timotheé Chalamet. Of whom there is (yet) no trace is of Chris Evans.

Don’t look up tells the story of two mediocre astronomers that they must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. Unfortunately, as we see in this preview, nobody seems to pay any attention to them and they take them for real nuts. Leonardo Dicaprio, who suffers a severe anxiety attack in the trailer, and Jennifer Lawrence, his companion in battles, will be in charge of warning the population of the danger that is coming upon them.









As the official synopsis points out, “warn humanity about a planet-size killer Everest it is uncomfortable. With the help of the doctor Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate (Lawrence) and Randall (DiCaprio) undertake a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill) and to the broadcast of The Daily Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

There are only six months left until the comet’s impact, but managing the news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. QBut what do you have to do to make the world look up? ».

We will leave doubts next December 10, the date the film will hit theaters. Netflix will arrive a couple of weeks later, the Dec. 24. Don’t look up is written and directed by the Oscar winner Adam McKay (The big bet) and co-starring Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley.