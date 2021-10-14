Friday, October 15, 2021
Cupid's Crossbow is now available in the game

By Vimal Kumar
Fortnite

Valentine’s 2021 event brings us this epic weapon back into the game and that’s how it works this year.

How to get and use Cupid's Crossbow in Fortnite

How to get and use Cupid’s Crossbow in Fortnite

The Cupid’s Crossbow It is already a classic object of the Valentine’s events in Fortnite, and this time players can already get it in-game and take advantage of some of the advantages that this special weapon brings.

As we know, it is a crossbow that counts with 50 to 70 damage per shot, and that it must be recharged after each launch.

Sure, the positive is that its ammunition is unlimited, making it perfect for early-game confrontations, with opponents with a low shield and weapons with limited bullets. What’s more, has a built-in sight, similar to that of snipers.

To get this one Epic weapon, the most recommended is land at named locationse, since it is where weapons of the aforementioned rarity are most likely to appear. Especially places like Colossal Colosseum, they usually have more loot weapons on the ground.

Cupid’s Crossbow will be available in Fortnite for a limited time, so if you want to use it you must enter Fortnite this week, before it returns to the vault until next year.


