codes, how to play in Creative Mode and more

It was a matter of time before the phenomenon of The Squid Game arrived at Fortnite in the form of a Creative Mode map, but although there have been few who have tried to replicate the games of the Netflix series, this map is probably the best.

With different tests inspired by the series The Squid Game, the mode created by PWR has already become one of the most played in recent days in Fortnite And, if you haven’t tried it yet, here is everything you need to know How to play with your friends.

Code of The Squid Game in Fortnite

To be able to play The Squid Game on Fortnite You simply have to go to the Fortnite Battle Royale modes and enter the island code in the corresponding tab:

8443-5747-3271





How to play the Squid Game in Fortnite

The island of The Squid Game It offers a map for 30 players in which it will be necessary to advance by passing tests until only one participant remains. The game modes included are:









Red light, green light – Red light, green light : the lifelong wall switch. Go forward when the light is green and brake when it is red.

– : the lifelong wall switch. Go forward when the light is green and brake when it is red. Honeycombs / The cookie game : better not to make a lot of jokes with this one. You have to shoot at the target without leaving the line marked by the silhouette.

/ : better not to make a lot of jokes with this one. You have to shoot at the target without leaving the line marked by the silhouette. Night fight / Night fight : one all against all with the pickaxe.

/ : one all against all with the pickaxe. Tug-of-war / Tug of war : you have to shoot the targets faster than the opposite.

/ : you have to shoot the targets faster than the opposite. Marbles / Marbles : guess between odd and even.

/ : guess between odd and even. Stepping stones / The glass steps : as in the Indiana Jones test, you have to guess the way to go.

/ : as in the Indiana Jones test, you have to guess the way to go. Squid game / The Squid Game: you have to push the others with the pistol to throw them out of the playing area.

More Fortnite guides at VidaExtra