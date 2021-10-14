Cinthya Rodríguez sweeps with a see-through dress and copies Kendall Jenner’s look

It is inevitable to talk about style and not to mention Cynthia Rodriguez, and is that the host of “Come the joy“He has made his taste for fashion more than clear by making his own some styles of the great Hollywood stars such as Kendall jenner who she would have been inspired by for her latest outfit.

The exacademic He has not hesitated to show each of his outfits on his social networks, as they have won him praise and pick up lines both from his colleagues in the morning and from his more than 3 million followers on Instagram, where he boasts his enviable figure resulting from a strict exercise routine.

In addition to showing her talent as a driver, Cynthia Rodriguez has proven to be a complete artist with her presentations on the reality show “I want to sing” where she wore the impressive transparent dress while singing “If you are not with me“, theme of the soap opera” Amor en Custodia “.









Cynthia Rodríguez. Photo: Instagram @cynoficial

The girlfriend of Carlos Rivera placeholder image she wore a navy blue dress with transparencies on the front and sides, where it had delicate diamonds that immediately caught the public’s attention. On the shoulders, arms and back, the dress is adorned with velvet giving it a touch of elegance that Cynthia Rodriguez knows how to make the most of it.

Kendall Jenner’s iconic dress

The model Kendall jenner He is one of the greatest figures in Hollywood when it comes to style and fashion, as he demonstrated in the MET Gala this year where on the red carpet he captured the attention with a charming and elegant Givenchy dress with transparencies that showed off her shocking figure.

The theme of the gala was USA, so Kendall Jenner decided to be inspired by the style of the model, dancer, and actress Audrey hepburn in her role as Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady.”

Once again Kendall showed that her thing is to be natural, because she used a simple makeup that highlighted the most impatient features of her face: the eyes and lips. It was during the MET Gala carpet that her mother couldn’t help but become her daughter’s number one fan.