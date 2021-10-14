Childproof celebrities between the spotlights and the home

Emily Ratajkowski is criticized for not holding her baby properly, and Britney Spears is a bad mother for driving with her son on her lap. Either stardom includes a superparent card or many people have forgotten that celebrities also go through the learning process.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed in an interview this week that they don’t usually wash their children with soap, unless “the dirt is visible.” Criticism rained down on the couple after the confession, considering this a bad habit, although reputable doctors have explained more than once that it is not necessary to bathe children more than twice a week and that it is not advisable to abuse soaps and creams with the kids.





In 2018 Pilar Rubio published a video in which she was teaching her four-month-old baby to swim, submerging him underwater for a few moments. The comment section was filled with messages stating that Rubio is a bad mother and that she would end up killing her son. A few days ago, the collaborator of The anthill He returned to his old ways with a home apnea contest with his three oldest children, Sergio, Marco and Alejandro, in the pool of his house. The father, Sergio Ramos, supervised that no one cheated. After 40 seconds, Sergio was the winner. That game was a rain of criticism and among the comments it was possible to read: “That a child is drowning, that those are like you competitive.”

Hilaria Baldwin, mother of six, is not immune to criticism. In one publication, the writer breastfeeds her two babies at the same time, in another she shows them taking turns to breastfeed, and the creative posture to breastfeed her son, when he is already tied in the cart, has also made headlines.









Work or children

Celebrities like Ona Carbonell or Ed Sheeran have gone through the dilemma of how to make their vocation compatible with family

Like any working person, celebrities must decide how to combine their careers with being parents, as was the case with Ona Carbonell, the captain of the Spanish synchronized swimming team, who had to choose between going to the Olympics or staying home. with your newborn.

Another example is that of the singer Ed Sheeran, who came to announce his retirement to exercise his paternity, although this only lasted a year because he could not remain apart from music.





The singer Shakira and the footballer Gerard Piqué reached an agreement that their children would know the trades of their parents as well as the negative aspects that they entail, and that, in order to remove work from family life as much as possible, children should not they would listen to their mother’s music at home.

But stardom comes with one more dilemma: What level of privacy will be offered to children? Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds opt for protection, although they recently had a problem with a paparazzo who chased and photographed the actress with her children.





What is clear is that celebrities have the ability to show the less-than-perfect reality of being parents. For example, Sara Sálamo has explained on several occasions the changes that accompany having children, such as hair loss, postpartum or losing disgust: “I cried for not having said goodbye to my old self,” said the actress.

Read also