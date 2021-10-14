Celebrities who have confessed that they suffer from mental health problems

The mental health problems are a reality that affect more people than we imagine, including the Famous.

And it is that not even celebrities are saved from these disorders, but the most important thing is They help raise awareness and make it clear that this is serious.

Celebrities like Ricky Martin and Selena Gomez have talked about their mental health problems, proving that they are normal and ordinary people, and they are not perfect.

Thus these famous people show that their reality, it can be anyone’s, and we they inspire you to seek help and not suffer in silence.

Celebrities who have spoken out about their mental health issues

Ricky Martin

Last October 10th was the World Mental Health Day, so that Ricky Martin took the opportunity to talk about his anxiety problems due to Covid 19.

“Like any parent, the pandemic has caused me anxiety. I have worried about how my own children are, about the health of my family and about how we are going to overcome this situation ”, confessed the singer.

This is something that happened to us everybody, well the The pandemic left us with great worries and stress, and not even celebrities were spared from it.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone She is one of the best actresses, but she has also suffered from anxiety, and has even reached having panic attacks This was revealed in a interview.

“My mother always says that I was born with the nerves outside my body, I am sensitive on a problematic level”, confessed and further revealed that the The pandemic also upset her and caused her greater anxiety.









However, go to therapy constantly, and this has helped her a lot, in addition, the performance it is your greatest remedy.

These celebrities teach us that asking for help is okay

Prince harry

The prince harry has suffered depression and anxiety problems most of his life, from the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand. Refusing to think about my mother because how would that help? It was just going to make me sad. I wasn’t going to bring her back »Harry confessed to The Telegraph.

Fortunately, Therapy has helped her a lot, and she now sees life in a more positive light.

Selena Gomez

Selena it is a successful singer and actressBut this doesn’t make your life perfect he also suffers from bipolar disorder, and so I confess.

“I took a load off my shoulders when I found out. I took a deep breath and said to myself that it’s okay, that this explains many things, “said the famous in an interview.

And it also motivated them to go to therapy, and not feel ashamed about it.

«I go to therapy. It is one of the most important things to know yourself. I’m not saying that everyone should do it, but if you need it, don’t be ashamed ”.

