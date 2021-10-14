Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityCardi B gives details of her postpartum reality
Celebrity

Cardi B gives details of her postpartum reality

By Sonia Gupta
0
42




Even shortly after giving birth to her baby, the singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánza, already appeared on a red carpet during Fashion Week in Paris, wearing a spectacular figure with an amazing design by the firm Thierry Mugler.

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1443391957951254528

I can’t wait until these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body“wrote the 28-year-old interpreter.”I’m crying for no reason“he added in his message.

The reaction from his fans was immediate and, so far, his tweet has accumulated more than 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments from his followers.




“The tears are not without reason. They are because you want to protect your children”, “It was bad for me too. I had postpartum depression and didn’t even realize it until much later”, and “You are under a lot of pressure in a stressful world. You have many reasons, they are valid. However, you will overcome it after tears “, are some of the messages that can be read next to the publication.

Cardi B and Offset are already parents to little Kulture and recently had their second baby. When his firstborn was born She also discussed the postpartum problems she experienced after giving birth in April 2018.

I’ve been excited all damn day for no reason. Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or how much advice you get, you are never ready for mommy mode.“, he sentenced.


Previous articleRocky IV: Rocky vs Drago everything that is known reissue The Ultimate Director’s Cut when it premieres and what news does it bring | VIDEO movie trailer with Sylvester Stallone | Cinema | CELEBRITIES
Next articleLeonardo DiCaprio Invests in Two Lab-Grown “Meat” Startups
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv