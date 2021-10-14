Cardi B gives details of her postpartum reality

Even shortly after giving birth to her baby, the singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánza, already appeared on a red carpet during Fashion Week in Paris, wearing a spectacular figure with an amazing design by the firm Thierry Mugler.

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1443391957951254528 Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body. – iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 30, 2021

“I can’t wait until these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body“wrote the 28-year-old interpreter.”I’m crying for no reason“he added in his message.

The reaction from his fans was immediate and, so far, his tweet has accumulated more than 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments from his followers.









“The tears are not without reason. They are because you want to protect your children”, “It was bad for me too. I had postpartum depression and didn’t even realize it until much later”, and “You are under a lot of pressure in a stressful world. You have many reasons, they are valid. However, you will overcome it after tears “, are some of the messages that can be read next to the publication.

Cardi B and Offset are already parents to little Kulture and recently had their second baby. When his firstborn was born She also discussed the postpartum problems she experienced after giving birth in April 2018.

“I’ve been excited all damn day for no reason. Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or how much advice you get, you are never ready for mommy mode.“, he sentenced.