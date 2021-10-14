That card games are an important part of the entertainment of any culture, at different points in history, is undeniable.

That through time card games have been transformed and have lived in constant evolution no matter what culture, too.

And it is that, in this hyperconnectivity present, where the digital age reigns, it is increasingly common to enjoy card games of different types, or various modalities in gaming and entertainment platforms such as Leo Vegas, to mention one of many.

All this, not to mention that it is still not clear if the creators of this popular game, which has traveled, transforming and branching out through time, were the work of Chinese culture as a result of the invention of paper, over there in the 1st century, that is a creation of Nicolás Papín, a fourteenth-century printer, of which there is not much more information and of which it is not possible to confirm whether he was Spanish or French, and whether he was the inventor of playing cards.

For this reason, and as card games have been born dozens or hundreds of them from the Chinese era to the present, our article will seek to find out more about the history of card games from China to Hearthstone.

From the Tang Dynasty era to the digital era

In the absence of official confirmation on Nicolás Papín, the clearest theory is that the first card game was born during the Tang Dynasty, back in the 9th century and thanks to the fact that, as a result of the invention of paper, printing was created with wooden blocks.

And, there is a reference, dating from the same 9th century that among historians is known as “Collection of Miscellanea at Duyang”Or in Spanish«Miscellaneous collection in Duyang»Where in part of the text reference is made to“game of the leaves”.

It is thought that it was thanks to China and the Tang dynasty that “the leaf games” reached different countries in Asia, the Middle East, the African continent and Europe near the end of the 14th century.

And is that the first game that you can get to have references is a game called Naib, of which copies are preserved today. They are games of up to 52 cards with oriental designs.

Once in Europe, with the arrival of different countries, card games begin to transform.

In Italy the Tarot cards were created in 1430 and in France a style of card, known as the French card, was created with simple iconographies to make it much easier to manufacture, a fact that prompted its popularization internationally.









Pierpont-Morgan Bergamo deck cards

What kinds of card games are there? What are the most popular?

The most common, among many, others tend to be those of tricks where the one who gets the most cards during different rounds wins, single-player card games; solitary, those of throwing the cards; where the winner is the one who runs out of cards (Uno), games where each card has a value and the one with the highest scoring hand wins (Poker), etc.

exist trading card games like the famous “Magic: The Gathering”, Which was born in 1993, which in its first printing managed to sell more than 2 million and that with a second of 7 million and an unlimited edition, it never met the real demand due to its popularity.

Hence, collectible card games inspired by Star Wars, The X files, Star Trek, Pokémon or with the arrival of the it was virtual, Hearthstone, a online card game based on matches between opponents.

Online card game Hearthstone. Credit: Unity.

With the creation of Hearthstone, conquering the digital world opened a new avenue for card games, and it is that since 2017 the digital market for card games has moved more than 1.7 billion, with figures increasing until 2019.

Moreover, before the pandemic caused by Covid 19, a tournament was created for the artifact launch, where the prize for the winner would be 1 million dollars.