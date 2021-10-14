Camilo and Evaluna announce in their new video that they will be parents – El Financiero

This Wednesday the Colombian singer Camilo premiered his most recent video clip entitled “Indigo” next to his girlfriend Evaluna Montaner. But this was not the only surprise to the fans, since as the video progresses a ‘hidden’ message is revealed: the announcement that the couple is expecting a baby.

Hours before the premiere, Camilo released the official image of the video, however, once the world premiere was held, fans and viewers realized that the photograph was ‘incomplete’, since only Camilo and Evaluna of the torso appeared in the teaser upwards.

In the ‘original’ image Camilo holds his hand on Evaluna’s belly, alluding to the news of the pregnancy and the expectation of the baby’s arrival.

In addition to the unexpected announcement in the video, both artists communicated the news on their social networks. For her part, Evaluna commented in an Instagram post that they thanked the ‘tribe’ for accompanying them in every step of their life and career.









He also pointed out that his baby’s name will be the namesake of the song: Indigo.

As part of the dynamics of the video clip launch, Camilo urged his followers to record their reaction while they saw the video for the first time and shared it on their social networks. This with the intention of capturing the imminent surprise of Internet users.

With just four hours on YouTube, the video has already reached more than 2 million views and almost half a million reactions.

The relevance of the Colombian singer has emerged in recent months alongside artists such as Selena Gómez, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, with whom he has established a solid friendship and musical collaboration.