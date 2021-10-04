Friday, October 15, 2021
Billie Eilish heads the lineup for the Glastonbury Festival 2022

By Sonia Gupta
London /

After his runway on the Met Gala 2021 carpet and his outstanding performance at the concert Global Citizen, it was confirmed that Billie eilish will be head of the poster of the music festival of Glastonbury 2022, this after the event had to cto anchor its last two editions due to the pandemicthe organization announced on Monday.

Before the official confirmation of the announcement, the North American pop star hinted at the news through his Instagram account where he shared a photo in which he poses with a sweatshirt of Glastonbury, accompanied by the year “2022”.

Emily Eavis, organizer of the event, later corroborated the participation of Billie eilish, 20 years old, who he said will be “the youngest headliner in history” of the popular festival.




“For us it is the perfect way to return (after the previous cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic) and we are looking forward to it,” Eavis said.

The American singer will also be the first female headliner since 2016, although Taylor Swift was scheduled to be in 2020, before the pandemic forced the end of the summer season.

Billie Eilish, the star of Glastonbury

Editing Glastonbury was also canceled this year, although the organizers held a virtual event with artists such as Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith. The performance he gave Billie eilish on Glastonbury in 2019, dressed in Stella mccartney, was highly praised by critics.

The young artist has won multiple Brit and Grammy Awards for his debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go and recently hit the top of the charts with his second album, Happier Than Ever.

The singer was in London last week for the premiere of the new installment of the saga of James bond, No Time To Die, whose main theme he wrote.

