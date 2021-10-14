Ben Affleck the heartthrob of Jennifer Lopez

In the navel of this short week, on FMDOS, the radio of the two, we want to give you a boost of energy to close this working day accordingly. And it is for this reason, that our favorite section returns: A new «Mine of the Day» (insert emoji in love).

Yes! Just as you read. On this Wednesday afternoon we want to treat you with a new “Mine of the Day”, and this time it’s up to actor Ben Affleck.

That’s right, we want to dedicate this section to an actor, who has once again garnered attention for his relationship with singer Jennifer López.

And it is for this reason and many others, that we want to share with you some curious facts that perhaps you did not know about Ben Affleck.

Full Name: Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt Birthday: August 15, 1972. Age: 49 years. City of birth: Berkeley, California, United States.

Mine of the Day: Ben Affleck

On the radio of the two we want to share with you, some information about this 49-year-old actor who has triumphed in the world of Hollywood cinema.









Your middle name It honors a friend of your family who survived the Hungarian Holocaust. You love to play blackjack. In fact, at this point we tell you that there were several American casinos that prohibited him from entering, since they thought he was cheating in the game. It’s a great imitator (Stefan Kramer trembles). In fact, almost always, when he’s on a movie project, he’s imitating his co-stars. To the point that on one occasion, he imitated actor Morgan Freeman. He has been in three superhero movies: “Hollywoodland”, “Daredevil” and “Batman vs Superman”. She has known actor Matt Damon since he was 8 years old and they have been friends ever since. Ben Affleck speaks Spanish! He lived in Mexico for a year and there he perfected our language.

