Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityBad Bunny manages to sneak a song among the 10 most popular...
Celebrity

Bad Bunny manages to sneak a song among the 10 most popular songs

By Sonia Gupta
0
52




1.- “La funka” – Ozuna

2.- “Damn photo” – Tini and Manuel Turizo

3.- “Bad accustomed” – Mau and Ricky and María Becerra

4.- “All of you” – Rauw Alejandro

5.- “Take My Breath” – The Weeknd

6.- “Sobrio” – Maluma

7.- “Como + no one” – MYA, LIT Killah and Rusherking

8.- “Pendejo” – Enrique Iglesias

9.- “Don’t Go Yet” – Camila Cabello

10.- “You don’t know me” – Danny Ocean and Tini

(Source: The Top 40)

CHILI

1.- “Flying” – Mora, Bad Bunny and Sech

2.- “Dry Law” – Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA

3.- “Volví” – Adventure and Bad Bunny

4.- “Don’t Be Shy” – Tiësto and Karol G

5.- “Pepas” – Farruko

6.- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

7.- “Don’t Go Yet” – Camila Cabello

8.- “200 cups” – Karol G

9.- “A note” – J Balvin y Sech

10.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

(Source: The Top 40)

COLOMBIA

1.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

2.- “If you knew” – Feid

3.- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

4.- “Pepas” – Farruko

5.- “Flying” – Mora, Bad Bunny and Sech

6.- “Sobrio” – Maluma

7.- “What else then?” – J Balvin and María Becerra

8.- “Volví” – Adventure and Bad Bunny

9.- “Jordan” – Ryan Castro

10.- “I have faith” – Feid

(Source: The Top 40)

SPAIN

1.- “The school girl” – Lola Indigo, Tini and Belinda

2.- “Butter” – BTS

3.- “An unexpected kiss” – Ana Mena and Rocco Hunt

4.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

5.- “Mon amour” – Zzoilo and Aitana




6.- “What else then?” – J Balvin and María Becerra

7.- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

8.- “Take My Breath” – The Weeknd

9.- “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

10.- “Loco” – Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion & Lennox

(Source: The Top 40)

MEXICO

1.- “My Universe” – Coldplay and BTS

2.- “Pepas” – Farruko

3.- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

4.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

5.- “All of you” – Rauw Alejandro

6.- “Brindo” – Mario Bautista

7.- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

8.- “Sobrio” – Maluma

9.- “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

10.- “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

(Source: The Top 40)

VENEZUELA

1.- “You love me more” – Techy Fatule

2.- “Los cachos” – Guaynaa, Servando and Florentino

3.- “I am Latino” – The Adolescents

4.- “I don’t want to be alone” – The Perfect Melody

5.- “Nobody else” – Santa Musa with Alan Matheus

6.- “But no” – Luis Fernando Borjas and D ‘Total Zulianidad with Frangel Ramos

7.- “A slow fire” – Bertín Osborne with Carlos Baute

8.- “Stop lying to yourself” – KSK Twins

9.- “Loco” – Chucho

10.- “Only with your light” – Luis Fernando Borjas and D ‘Total Zulianidad with Frangel Ramos

(Source: Record Report)


Previous articleUnited in Stormwind will arrive on August 3
Next articleThe installation of the second phase of the Gran Vía ramps will start after the end of Christmas in Vigo
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv