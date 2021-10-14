Bad Bunny manages to sneak a song among the 10 most popular songs

1.- “La funka” – Ozuna
2.- “Damn photo” – Tini and Manuel Turizo
3.- “Bad accustomed” – Mau and Ricky and María Becerra
4.- “All of you” – Rauw Alejandro
5.- “Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
6.- “Sobrio” – Maluma
7.- “Como + no one” – MYA, LIT Killah and Rusherking
8.- “Pendejo” – Enrique Iglesias
9.- “Don’t Go Yet” – Camila Cabello
10.- “You don’t know me” – Danny Ocean and Tini
(Source: The Top 40)
CHILI
1.- “Flying” – Mora, Bad Bunny and Sech
2.- “Dry Law” – Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA
3.- “Volví” – Adventure and Bad Bunny
4.- “Don’t Be Shy” – Tiësto and Karol G
5.- “Pepas” – Farruko
6.- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
7.- “Don’t Go Yet” – Camila Cabello
8.- “200 cups” – Karol G
9.- “A note” – J Balvin y Sech
10.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
(Source: The Top 40)
COLOMBIA
1.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
2.- “If you knew” – Feid
3.- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
4.- “Pepas” – Farruko
5.- “Flying” – Mora, Bad Bunny and Sech
6.- “Sobrio” – Maluma
7.- “What else then?” – J Balvin and María Becerra
8.- “Volví” – Adventure and Bad Bunny
9.- “Jordan” – Ryan Castro
10.- “I have faith” – Feid
(Source: The Top 40)
SPAIN
1.- “The school girl” – Lola Indigo, Tini and Belinda
2.- “Butter” – BTS
3.- “An unexpected kiss” – Ana Mena and Rocco Hunt
4.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
5.- “Mon amour” – Zzoilo and Aitana
6.- “What else then?” – J Balvin and María Becerra
7.- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
8.- “Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
9.- “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo
10.- “Loco” – Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion & Lennox
(Source: The Top 40)
MEXICO
1.- “My Universe” – Coldplay and BTS
2.- “Pepas” – Farruko
3.- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
4.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
5.- “All of you” – Rauw Alejandro
6.- “Brindo” – Mario Bautista
7.- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
8.- “Sobrio” – Maluma
9.- “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
10.- “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo
(Source: The Top 40)
VENEZUELA
1.- “You love me more” – Techy Fatule
2.- “Los cachos” – Guaynaa, Servando and Florentino
3.- “I am Latino” – The Adolescents
4.- “I don’t want to be alone” – The Perfect Melody
5.- “Nobody else” – Santa Musa with Alan Matheus
6.- “But no” – Luis Fernando Borjas and D ‘Total Zulianidad with Frangel Ramos
7.- “A slow fire” – Bertín Osborne with Carlos Baute
8.- “Stop lying to yourself” – KSK Twins
9.- “Loco” – Chucho
10.- “Only with your light” – Luis Fernando Borjas and D ‘Total Zulianidad with Frangel Ramos
(Source: Record Report)