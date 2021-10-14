Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recommend not bathing

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis They caused a lot of controversy by stating that they do not bathe or bathe their children too often.

Do not bathe daily, especially in the United States, it seems to be a deeply ingrained custom.

According to Elaine Larson, Resident Professor at the New York Academy of Medicine and Emeritus Professor of Epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, mentions that bath frequency it depends on daily activities.

“I think people get stuck asking, ‘How often should I bathe?’ or ‘How often should I clean my hands?’ but it has more to do with what you’ve done. “

The specialist finishes with another questioning:

“When are the right times to bathe or wash your hands? And the answer is: when they get contaminated.”

Larson mentions that most of the inhabitants of developed countries have drinking water, soap and clean spaces. This means that the main reason for the bath is no longer disease preventionbut aesthetics: looking and smelling clean.

For adults who are indoors most of the time, such as those who work at home, the Teacher said that the daily bath.

Mention special treatment for older adults, because their skin dries out with frequent washing, leaving them more susceptible to germs.

“In general, you don’t have to wash every day, because you are actually reducing the skin’s normal defense mechanisms against organisms and infections.”

Larson does not recommend daily bathing and argues that if people cleanse themselves too often and their skin becomes dry, they are more likely to acquire germs.









His recommendation applies also to hand washing, which she says can dry them out and make them more prone to carrying germs if done too often.

Specifies that hand washing is necessary when you experience some type of contamination, such as coughing or changing diapers. Makes a point reference with the use of antibacterial gel:

“Those products can be really harsh on the skin and can disrupt the normal skin barrier,” he said. “It’s okay to use them, but you have to combine them with hydration to keep skin healthy.”

Mention that in the case of people who do a lot exercisesuggests that they coordinate bathing with their exercise schedule to avoid bathing too much.

Drinks, I bathe only once or twice a week

According to Dr. Andrew Doyle, a pediatrician at Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Georgia, babies should bathe with soap once or twice a week.

Dr. Andrew is in favor of the fact that according to children’s growth, the frequency of the baths should also match “how dirty they are,” said Doyle.

The pediatrician talks that once they reach the school age, American Academy of Dermatology recommendations say that children should bathe at least once or twice a week

However, the doctor mentions once they reach the puberty, they should bathe every day because adolescents experience body changes, such as the production of more oil in the skin and the odor in the armpits.

Parents must “start those hygiene habits very early in life with your children and to model and guide them so that they can ultimately take control of their health as they grow. “, finished

Then, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they do nothing but follow the recommendations of medical specialists.