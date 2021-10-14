Ariana Grande donates $ 5 million for free mental health treatment

Pop star Ariana Grande knows the importance of mental health and cares for those who do not have access to psychologists and psychiatrists due to lack of money.

Taking advantage of World Mental Health Day, the 28-year-old singer donated a sum of $ 5 million to BetterHelp, which provides free treatment to low-income people.

“I know there are many barriers when it comes to accessing mental health treatment. While this is just a small gesture (and a much bigger systemic issue remains), I want to do it again with Better Help in the hopes of providing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring some of you to try something new and prioritize your healing. himself, ”the singer wrote.

When the singer spoke of “doing it again” it is because she previously donated $ 1 million dollars to the same institution in 2020.









“We are here to break mental health taboos and normalize the request for help. Healing is not linear, fun, quick or easy, but we are here and we have to commit to making this moment as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible, ”the singer said at the time.

Ariana Grande herself suffers from anxiety, she told BBC Music in 2018, giving details about her diagnosis.

“You have ups and downs and sometimes you spend weeks getting over it and you won’t have anxiety … And then something happens that can trigger it and you have sad days,” he snapped.

In addition, for several years she had a romantic relationship with rapper Mac Miller, who struggled with depression and drug abuse. Unfortunately, he was found dead in 2018, after suffering an overdose of cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl, a fact that left the singer of “Positions” very shocked.