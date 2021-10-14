Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingAnti-cheat support for games like Fortnite and Apex opens the doors of...
Gaming

Anti-cheat support for games like Fortnite and Apex opens the doors of online multiplayer

By Vimal Kumar
0
36




We have been saying this for more than a couple of years: gaming on Linux is no longer what it used to be and is largely (or mostly) due to Valve’s (not disinterested) efforts. In three years Proton and Steam Play have completely changed the landscape, and currently we have more than 14 thousand games running on Linux.

Those games are about to be joined by a long list of some of the most popular online multiplayer titles, thanks to full and official support for anti-cheat technologies such as EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat) and BattlEye, systems that use video games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.


When playing on Linux is considered “cheating”

Apex Legends Page On Protondb

Already in ProtonDB they are optimistic that the “broken” situation of these games will begin to change thanks to the support of EAC

Anyone who has tried to play almost any popular modern online multiplayer game on Linux has found it to be an ordeal. This not usually the fault of the operating system or the game, but something complementary: the anti-cheat system, the one that is there to prevent hacks and cheats, even if they don’t always work …

In fact, it is not uncommon for your account to be suspended for any of these games if you try to play from Linux -if by some miracle you succeed- since the official lack of support for anti-cheat marks you as a potential cheater.

After installing Ubuntu 19.10 I have had the simplest and most complete Linux gaming experience of my life

One of the most popular is EAC, Epic Games anti-cheat system, and they just announced full Linux support with the release of their latest SDK. This means that developers can now activate anti-cheat support for Linux via Wine and Proton with just a couple of clicks from Epic’s online developer services website.

Earlier this year, Easy Anti-Cheat for Windows games was made available to all developers for free. Today, we are expanding Linux and Mac support for developers who maintain full native versions of their games for these platforms.




To make it easier for developers to ship their games to all PC platforms, support for the Wine and Proton layers on Linux is included.

Those last two lines are the most important, although it is great that EAC is already compatible with Linux (and Mac) for native games, it is much more remarkable that it also includes compatibility with the Wine and Proton layers in Linux, because there are infinitely more games that can be played in Linux in this way than by having a native version.

It will soon be a reality to play games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Division 2, Rust, Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and more on Linux without problems.

The day after this announcement, the people of BattlEye joined the list offering native support for Linux and Mac, but also for Valve’s new Steam Deck, or what is the same: Proton and Steam Play.

The reason when we read these lines seems obvious: the “Valve Swicth“, that is to say, the new portable Steam Deck console that the company announced last July and whose launch is scheduled for next December.

Steam deck

The Steam Deck is surely the straw that broke the camel’s back and pushed the support of these technologies so they’re ready for all players when the console launches. After all, the console will use a custom version of Arch Linux with Steam Play (Proton) so that we can play as if we were on Windows.

You will probably have to wait a little longer for the developers of each game to do their thing and activate support, but it is almost certain that most will, if the Steam Deck turns out to be a commercial success, no one is going to want to leave their game out. from the list of compatible titles, more if you just have to activate an anti-cheat system for it.


Previous articleThe ten stars of these playoffs
Next articleFortnite: Epic Games takes the first step to bring the game back to iOS devices in Korea
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv