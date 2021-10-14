Anthony Hopkins joins Florian Zeller’s film The Son

After his Oscar-winning film The Father, playwright and director Florian Zeller brings us The Son, which continues to provide updates even though filming has already concluded. Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins are now confirmed to have joined the already stacked cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby.

The film is being adapted from Zeller’s play and is part of his trilogy, which includes The Mother, The Father and now The Son. With the emotional power of both The Mother and The Father, we know The Son is going to have a huge emotional impact. Zeller announced in an Instagram post that the movie began filming in August and filming recently ended.

The Son sounds like another family drama meant to make audiences stop and think about our own interpersonal relationships with those they love. The film follows Peter, played by Jackman, who sees his busy life with his new partner Beth (Kirby) and their baby turned upside down when his ex-wife (Dern) shows up with their teenage son Nicholas (McGrath).









It is not yet known who Hopkins will play. In Zeller’s The Father, he played Anthony, an old man who struggles with dementia and begins to lose control of reality. Hopkins also won a Best Actor Oscar for the role at last year’s ceremony, while Zeller and co-writer Christopher Hampton won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Son doesn’t have a release date yet, but with filming just wrapped up, we’ll probably have a bit of time before we can expect to see the movie. Perhaps with The Father and The Son getting film adaptations, Zeller’s The Mother will get the same treatment on the big screen soon. @world