Angelina Jolie’s Thena vs Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

A Marvel Studios producer has commented on who is more powerful between Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel or Angelina Jolie’s Thena.

The movie The Eternals will present to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe very powerful new characters. But if there is one that will stand out from the rest, it is Thena by Angelina Jolie. Therefore, surely there are comparisons with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel that has been shown as the strongest next to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

For now, we know few details of the movies of The Eternals, but they have revealed that Thena by Angelina Jolie She is a formidable warrior who lives next to Gilgamesh by Ma Dong-seok. During a recent interview, the producer Nate moore revealed who is the most powerful superhero.

I mean, when Captain Marvel goes binary, that’s hard. But Thena will be as if Captain America, who I would say is probably the best physical fighter, is powered by cosmic weapons. She’s going to be a problem, but again, Captain Marvel goes binary, that’s hard. “









When he talks about what Captain Marvel It is binary, it refers to when in the comics the character takes advantage of the energy of a white hole and can control heat, the electromagnetic spectrum and gravity. This greatly increases its strength and also allows it to travel at the speed of light and survive in space. So, in principle for now it is the most powerful and Thena by Angelina Jolie I would have nothing to do. It would also be interesting to check the power of a Celestial and if any of the heroes can be up to the task.

Will they face each other?

For now, Marvel studios has no plans to face Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel against Thena by Angelina Jolie In the near future. Also, if we review the great fights between heroes, they usually do not leave a clear winner either. As for example in the gladiator battle between Hulk and Thor. Even in What if…? had a great opportunity to face Thor against Captain Marvel and the combat was again interrupted.

The Eternals It will be released on November 5, 2021. It will be at that moment when we will see Thena by Angelina Jolie demonstrating if it is at the level of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Meanwhile, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios on Disney Plus, following this link.