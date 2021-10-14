Friday, October 15, 2021
A year together! Jennifer Aniston celebrates the anniversary of her beloved dog

By Sonia Gupta
USA. – Jennifer Aniston shared a series of photos of his dog “Lord Chesterfield”, after a year of having it in your life. The renowned actress has said on more than one occasion that she feels a great love for women pets, and her puppy has filled her with happiness in times of the pandemic.

In the footer of the post, he commented that he was very happy to have shared this first year with the adorable and huggable puppy. Other aspects that he highlighted is that Lord Chesterfield He is not so tiny now. The labrador went from being a baby who accompanied the actress at all times to being a caregiver who loves to hug her on the couch.

In the sweet post, Jennifer Aniston received several comments from other celebrities who also adore dogs. The actress Rita Wilson He told her that the puppy is gorgeous, and Sean Hayes he also let her know that he loves candy Lord Chesterlfield. He himself was rescued in October last year, and the actress from “Friends” reported that the animal had stolen his heart.




With a video where the puppy is seen very asleep, the artist presented it to the world through her social networks. In addition, he thanked the association that is responsible for rescuing animals and finding them a responsible home. In turn, he mentioned the importance of adopting a dog and not buying them, so as not to collaborate with the exploitation that many people make of them.

A whole mother of dogs, Jennifer Aniston encourages people to take on the great responsibility of caring for another being as well. It is that dogs are a great company for people, giving them unconditional affection at all times. Without a doubt, a year with the tender Lord Chesterfield it is something to celebrate.

