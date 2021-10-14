A post could confirm Megan Fox as Poison Ivy for the DCEU

When Megan Fox rose to fame for her role in Transformers – 57%, the world reacted to her beauty, but also to the possibility that she had a very long and fruitful career in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the mistreatment of some directors, the way she was hypersexualized in the media and on films, and the fact that she did not have any kind of emotional support, caused the actress to lose momentum. However, she is not easy to forget and is constantly awaiting her big comeback as part of some famous franchise. Specifically, fans have been asking for years that the protagonist of Diabólica Tentación – 42% join the DCEU What Poison ivy.

Poison ivy is not only one of the most enigmatic and interesting characters of DCIt is also one of the most fought roles in the industry. The movie adaptations of these comics definitely divide fans, but there’s no denying that The Suicide Squad – 91% opened the doors to great possibilities for change. In this sense, James Gunn’s film greatly helped the audience to perceive a Harley quinn closer to comics; an improved version of what we saw in Suicide Squad – 25% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%.

Margot Robbie, who plays the former partner of Joker, he still believes that there are many aspects that can be explored about his character, including his intimate connection with Poison ivy. In the comics, Poison ivy receives and helps Harley after Joker it hits her and takes her out of her life. Quickly, both go from being friends to being lovers and accomplices, creating one of the most relevant relationships of the brand. In the animated series of Harley quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco, the relationship is one of the most important axes in history, and has been very well received by the public. What are you waiting for DC to make a live action adaptation of this?

TO Poison ivy we’ve seen it before in the Batman & Robin tape – 11%, played by Uma Thurman, and in TV series like Gotham – 92% and Batwoman – 82%, but everything should be ready to bring it to the new film universe of the company. Luckily it seems that DC listen to the fans and Megan fox I might get the part after all. An Instagram post made by the actress’s assistant was taken as irrefutable evidence, and although it has already been deleted, it continues to be shared on various social networks to pressure DC.









Madison bigos, assistant of Megan fox, published a recent photo of the actress on her Instagram account:

Poison Ivy? Expecting a call very soon.

Social networks exploded with this image that now circulates on Twitter. It is not, at all, a confirmation, and if it is, it is not necessarily a live action movie. Remember that DC is working on various projects for HBO Max, including animated spin-offs of various villains and podcasts that tell new stories from Batman, so Fox could make an appearance on any of these outlets. The actress confirmed long ago that she would be delighted to be part of some universe, Marvel or DC, because you have been told that the experience is very fun and meaningful. In addition, these roles become very important for the actors because they give them world fame, but also because they make them part of a world that is appreciated by many people.

He recently started a campaign for Jodie Comer, better known for Killing Eve – 78% join DC What Poison ivy, but Fox is still the favorite of the majority. TO Megan Fox could use a role in the company very well, even if it is not that of the famous villain, to rescue her career, which could have a great moment now that her participation in is confirmed The Expendables 4. With so many titles to come DC You will not be able to hide your plans for long, so it only remains to cross your fingers and wait for clearer news.

