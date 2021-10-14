Friday, October 15, 2021
50 TV and movie couples with a lot of age difference

By Sonia Gupta
Bill Murray was 34 years older than Scarlett Johansson in “Lost in Tokyo.”

Ok, between two consenting adults, age is just a number. But in Hollywood it seems that they are allergic to choosing actors who are in the same age range to play a couple.

Here are some examples of huge age differences between actors who play romantic partners or interests on screen:

1.

On WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen was 31 and Paul Bettany, 49.

Disney + / Courtesy Everett Collection

2.

On Entrapment, there was a 39-year age difference between Catherine Zeta-Jones, 29, and Sean Connery, 68.

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

3.

On On the edge of tomorrow Tom Cruise was 20 years older than Emily Blunt.

Four.

On The games of destinyJennifer Lawrence was 22, while Bradley Cooper was 37.

The Weinstein Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

5.

On Better … impossible, Jack Nicholson was 60 and Helen Hunt was 34.

Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

6.

On Lost in TokyoScarlett Johansson was 18 when she starred alongside Bill Murray, 52.

Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

7.

On The island, Ewan McGregor was 34 and Scarlett Johansson, 20.

DreamWorks / Courtesy Everett Collection

8.

When it premiered Unseemly proposal, Robert Redford was 56 and Demi Moore, 30.

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

9.

On Magic in the moonlight, Emma Stone was 25 and Colin Firth, 53.

Jack English / Sony Classics / Courtesy Everett Collection

10.

On A perfect crime, there was a 28-year difference between Michael Douglas and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Warner Bros./ Courtesy Everett Collection.

eleven.

On The wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie played Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife; there was an age difference of 16 years.

Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

12.

On Suicide squad, Jared Leto was 44 and Margot Robbie, 26.

Clay Enos / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

13.

On Focus, Margot Robbie was 24 years old while Will Smith was 46.

Frank Masi / Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

14.

On Ted, Mark Wahlberg was 41 and Mila Kunis, 28.

Claire Folger / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

fifteen.

And in Ted 2, Mark Wahlberg was already 44 years old and Amanda Seyfried, 29.

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

16.

On Someone has to concedeJack Nicholson was more than twice the age of his first love interest in the film, Amanda Peet.

Columbia / Courtesy Everett Collection

17.

On Poison Ivy, Tom Skerritt was 58 years old, and Drew Barrymore just 17.

New Line / Courtesy Everett Collection

18.

On Unfaithful Loves, Liam Neeson was 32 years older than his love interest, played by Olivia Wilde.

Maria Marin / Sony Pictures Classics / Courtesy Everett Collection

19.

On Autumn in New York, Richard Gere was 50 and Winona Ryder, 28.

MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

twenty.

On On the line of fire, between Clint Eastwood and Rene Russo there was a difference of 24 years.

Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

twenty-one.

On Six days, seven nights, Anne Heche was 29 when she played the love interest of Harrison Ford, 55 at the time.

Bruce McBroom / Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

22.

On The girl in red, Gene Wilder was 27 years older than Kelly LeBrock.

Courtesy Everett Collection

2. 3.

On Rebel Heart, Jeff Bridges was 60 at the time of filming, and Maggie Gyllenhaal 32.

Lorey Sebastian, / Fox Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

24.

On Antigangster force, Emma Stone, at 25, played the love interest of both Sean Penn (53 years), and Ryan Gosling (33).

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

25.

On Birdman, Michael Keaton was 31 years older than his love interest, played by Andrea Riseborough.

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

26.

On Blame it on Rio Michael Caine, 50, had an affair with his daughter’s best friend, played by 18-year-old Michelle Johnson.

20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

27.

On The Phantom of the OperaEmmy Rossum was 17 when she played the love interest of Gerard Butler, 33, and Patrick Wilson, 30.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

28.

When the second season of I never never Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was 19 and Darren Barnet, 30.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

29.

On Singing under the rain, Debbie Reynolds was 19 and Gene Kelly, 40.

Courtesy Everett Collection

30.

When the pilot of That ’70s Show, Mila Kunis was 15 and Ashton Kutcher, 20.

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

31.

On White christmas, Rosemary Clooney was 26 while Bing Crosby was 51 years old.

Courtesy Everett Collection

32.

On Flight, Denzel Washington was 57 and Kelly Reilly, 35.

Robert Zuckerman / Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

33.

When they played Shawn and Angela, in Learning to live, Rider Strong was 17 years old while Trina McGee Davis, 28.

Touchstone Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. 4.

On Funny face, Fred Astaire was 30 years older than Audrey Hepburn.

Courtesy Everett Collection

35.

On Super agent 86, Anne Hathaway was 25 and Steve Carell, 45, when they played the role of spies who became lovers.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

36.

On Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, Keira Knightley was 17 and Orlando Bloom, 25.

Walt Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

37.

On RiverdaleAshleigh Murray was 31 when her character had an affair with Archie, played by KJ Apa, 22.

38.

On The new Cinderella 2, Selena Gomez was 16 and Drew Seeley, 26.

Warner Premiere / Courtesy Everett Collection

39.

On Charades, Cary Grant was 59 when he played the love interest of Audrey Hepburn, 34.

Courtesy Everett Collection

40.

On The club of fiveMolly Ringwald was 16 years old, and despite playing a high school student, Judd Nelson was actually 25.

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

41.

On Elf, Will Ferrell was 36 years old, while his love interest, Zooey Deschanel, 23.

New Line / Courtesy Everett Collection

42.

On The Squid and the Whale, Anna Paquin, 23, played the role of a student who is hinted at by Jeff Daniels, 50. Nine years earlier, Anna had played Jeff’s daughter in Fly Away Home.

Columbia Pictures / Getty Images / Samuel Goldwyn Films

43.

On Ghost rider, Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes had an age difference of 10 years, despite the fact that in the film it is mentioned that they had been dating in high school.

Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

44.

On The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Viggo Mortensen was 43 and Liv Tyler, 24.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Four. Five.

On LostEvangeline Lilly was at least a decade younger than her love interests, played by Matthew Fox and Josh Holloway.

Mario Perez / ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

46.

On Always be my maybeKeanu Reeves was 17 years older than Ali Wong when he played her famous boyfriend.

47.

On Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar was 20 years old when her love interest, played by James Marsters, 35, first appeared on the series.

20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

48.

On I have got gameDenzel Washington was 21 years older than Milla Jovovich.

Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

49.

On Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, Steve Carell and Keira Knightley fell in love, with everything and their age difference of 22 years.

Darren Michaels / Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

fifty.

And finally, Warren Beatty seduced Halle Berry despite being 30 years her senior in Bulworth.

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

This post was translated from English.




