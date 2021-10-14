10 curiosities you did not know about the movie Van Helsing, the horror hit of 2004 – El Sol de Hermosillo

Surely you remember that movie that was often shown on television, which you were looking forward to to enjoy the weekend, because you knew the dialogues by heart, you knew each of the characters and the plot in which it was developed seemed incredible.

One of the most recognized films that was released in 2004 is that of Van Helsing, it was directed by Stephen Sommers and featured a wide repertoire of actresses and actors such as Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, among others.

The action takes place in Transylvania, an enigmatic place full of dangers due to the existence of monsters from nightmares, as a curse had fallen on the inhabitants of the place.

Gabriel Van Helsing has the reputation of being a monster slayer who, under the orders of the Vatican, travels around the world to face the most sinister threats imaginable, so he heads to this region to confront an evil that perhaps He wasn’t ready: Count Dracula.

Despite being aware that it will not be an easy mission, he has to take courage to face the evil creatures that he will meet throughout the journey, but this time he will not do it alone, but with Anna valerious and his inseparable Carl, a monk of restless genius, who will accompany him on the adventure while on the way they meet some types of monsters.

In order to make the film, the director was inspired by the character of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, whom he makes coexist with the myth of Frankenstein and a few wolves, this being one of the films that are closest to horror cinema. On The Sun of Hermosillo We share the 10 curious facts of this horror movie:









1. The budget to make the film was 160 million dollars, later the final collection was 300.3 million dollars.

2. The production thought to add the characters of the mummy and the Loch Ness monster in the film, however, they thought that this would cause confusion among the public and also the film with a very large load of monsters.

3. Van Helsing was planned to be a sequel to Dracula repeating Anthony Hopkins as Abraham Van Helsing and Gary Oldman as Dracula.

Four. The production house still has the original set of the film from 2004 and this costs around 40 million euros a year.

5. One of the most complicated scenes to do was those of Frankenstein due to the amount of special effects.

6. It is said that there is a Japanese version of Van Helsing, this is called Vampire Hunter D, written by Hideyuki Kikuchi. The story is about a half-human, half-vampire man and Dracula’s illegitimate son.

7. The most difficult scene in the film was the ballroom dance scene because approximately 115 musicians and 270 extras were occupied.

8. The actor Hugh jackman accidentally broke the arm of an extra during filming.

9. The character of Mr. Hyde is done entirely by computer.

10. In 2016 Netflix created a series called Van Helsing, but this time the story is about Vanessa Helsing descendant of the mythical Van Helsing, it has 4 seasons and 43 episodes.