Will Smith in Fortnite; this is Mike Lowrey’s skin from Two Rebel Cops / Bad Boys

With the change of the store on August 29, 2021 at 02:00 CEST, Will Smith came to Fortnite Battle Royale, although not as himself, but as Mike lowrey, from Two Rebel Cops/Bad boys. Here we show you what the skin Mike Lowrey of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2, What is your price, and that content bring:

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the Mike Lowrey memorabilia They hit the Fortnite Battle Royale store on August 29. They belong to the set Lost bullet. At the time of writing this news, all these objects appear in the section “Outstanding” of the store:









These are all Mike Lowrey items in Fortnite, along with their prices in turkey:

Skin Mike Lowrey + Backpacking accessory Police bag : 1,500 V-Bucks

+ : 1,500 V-Bucks Stray Bullet Daggers Gathering Tool: 800 V-Bucks

A close look at skin Mike Lowrey

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you must take into account:

These items are purchased with V-Bucks , a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The exchange rate is currently around € 7.99 per 1,000 V-Bucks .

, a virtual currency that we buy with real money. . Both this skin and its accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . They may come back to the store later, although no one knows when.

. They may come back to the store later, although no one knows when. We can use the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes, but We can only use the skin in Battle Royale and Creative modes, not in Save the World .

. All these items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way other than visual modifications.

