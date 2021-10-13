Who is Melissa Barrera, the Mexican who participates in “Scream 5”?

This Tuesday Paramount Pictures revealed the trailer for “Scream 5After his incredible comeback after more than 10 years. In the movie the Mexican actress Melissa barrera, known mainly for the series “Vida” (2018-2020), participates as the protagonist.

Barrera, who is one of the Latin faces with the most present and future in Hollywood, will be accompanied by Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who will reprise the roles of the reporter “Gale Weathers” and the sheriff “Dewey Riley”, respectively, who have already played in the previous tapes of this famous saga of “Scream”.

His plans for the future don’t end with “In the Heights” and “Scream”, as he will shoot a new version of “Carmen” with Jamie Dornan as co-star and under the direction of Benjamin Millepied, dancer and choreographer who is also the husband of Natalie Portman.

“I am very excited, it is a story that I love. But, obviously, it is a very modern adaptation since Benjamin has a very specific vision. I think it is going to be a very beautiful film,” said Barrera in 2020

Barrera made a name for himself in the American industry with "Vida" (2018-2020), a very Latino series that received much praise for its respectful representation of the LGBT community.









“Scream” is a highly successful horror franchise that, since the premiere of its first film in 1996, has breathed new life into the “slasher” subgenre under the direction of a more disturbing and disturbing movie idol like Wes Craven.

The director, who was also responsible for the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” saga, died in 2015.

Behind the fifth installment of “Scream” is the collective of filmmakers known as Radio Silence, which is made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella.

