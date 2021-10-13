What’s new, map changes, and battle pass

The sixth season of the second chapter of Fortnite is already among us, and with it Epic Games gives us surprises such as the arrival of Lara Croft and Raven from ‘Teen Titans’ to the Battle Pass. With this, it continues with its crossover strategy with other popular skin-based franchises to customize our characters.

This season, we will have several skins to dress up as these two characters, but They are not the only news that we are going to find. Here is a small list in which we briefly explain all the news of season 6 of Fortnite’s Battle Royale, which will have a primitive and post-apocalyptic setting.

New skins for your characters

One of the main novelties of this season is the arrival of new skin packs for the Battle Pass. In this case, We will have several Lara Croft skins, the main character of the ‘Tomb Raider’ saga. And the best thing is that there will be four different versions of Lara in the form of skins, that of the new trilogy, a version more in line with the Fortnite character designs, a golden version of her skin and the classic version with the three-dimensional shape of the first games.

In addition to Lara Croft, we will also have other crossovers, and we will have available skins of Agent Jonesy, Raven from Teen Titans and a few variants with several more options, such as Tarana, Co-Claimant or the Terrible Knight among others. As we have told you, these skins are rewards of the battle pass, so you will have to go through the box this season to obtain them. It is also expected that this season the Skin of Neymar Junior will be added.

Animal invasion

In this season, in addition to having to face the rest of the players in the Battle Royale, also you will have to face different beasts that have populated the map, and with which you can find.









One of the interesting things about these beasts is that, still without having many details about their operation, they seem to propose new mechanics and strategies for the game. It seems that you can use animals such as wolves and wild boars as an attack maneuver, and other animals such as chickens you can use them as a hang glider to avoid damage in falls.

Another of the mechanics that incorporates the arrival of these animals is the possibility of crafting. With the loot you find on the map and other things that the animals can drop, you can make new types of weapons such as the primitive rifle, the revolver, the fiery bow and the metal bow.

New areas on the map

Fortnite has also implemented new regions on its map, one for each tip of the Ground Zero blast. One of them are Colossal Harvests, a mix between the Colosal Coliseum and the Frenzy Farm from previous seasons, which will occupy the same space.

Is also The needle, a huge tower in the center of the island, where Point Zero used to be. From it comes a corruption that is advancing on the map. And another of the new areas is the Citadel Calavera, a village decorated with the theme of the season that is located where the Torres Saladas used to be.