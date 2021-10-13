What parents need to know about Fortnite

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – If you haven’t heard of Fortnite, you probably don’t have children of a certain age. It is a super popular shooting game for kids that has long been the subject of criticism in mainstream media for being violent, addictive, and anger inducing in children.

Fortnite has been around for a while and can be played on almost every platform under the sun. The main game focuses on a Save the World mode where you attack and shoot enemies with weapons and build defenses.

However, it is the online multiplayer Battle Royale mode that is played almost exclusively by young people. Similar to PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, albeit with a younger age rating, this pits up to 100 players against each other as a storm cloud approaches until the remaining players are forced into exciting showdowns.

Along with the usual tips for parents to play with their children and keep games in shared family rooms, here’s a look at what parents need to know about gambling to keep it healthy for their children.

A good place to start is with age rating information. In the UK, the video standards council rates Fortnite as PEGI 12 for frequent scenes of mild violence. This means that it is illegal for anyone under the age of 12 to purchase the game for themselves.

The VSC states why it gave the game a rating of 12. “Violence consists of using any weapon you can find or make to defend yourself against the monsters of the Storm and save survivors. Damage is dealt with numbers and bars. life and monsters disappear in a purple flash when they are defeated. “

In the US, the ESRB gave Fortnite a teenager rating. This is equivalent to those over 13 years of age. Similar to the PEGI rating, it highlights that “players use guns, swords, and grenades to fight skeleton-like monsters (shells) in ranged and melee combat. Players can also defeat enemies by using various traps. (eg, Electric, spikes, poison gas) Battles are marked by frequent gunfights, explosions, and screams of pain. “

On iOS, Apple also rates the game as only suitable for ages 12 and up. Alongside the Frequent / Intense Fantasy and Cartoon Violence flags, there are also “Medical Treatment” scenes for injuries.

Parents should heed this guide and use it in an informed way for their children. The video below combines this information with footage from the game to show how it looks and plays in practice:

As with any online game, parents need to be careful to understand who children are interacting with and what specific information can be exchanged. This area of ​​game content is created by other players and therefore falls outside of the game’s ratings.

While playing games, players can hear profanity (and racist nicknames as you can see in the video above) from others, as well as exchange voice chat messages with strangers. Because Battle Royale is played by hundreds of people at once, the range of people you will encounter will be wide.









A good way to mitigate these dangers is to have children play to the sound of the television in family rooms so that parents can hear the conversation. However, many gamers will want to wear headphones so that they can hear game sounds more accurately and progress better.

Another way to avoid this danger is to have children join a group of friends they meet online before playing. Then in-game they can turn off other players’ audio while still communicating with their teammates.

Although the Battle Royale part of the Fortnite game is free. There are several potential costs associated with gambling. To play online on Xbox, you need a subscription to the Xbox Live Gold service which costs £ 39.99 for 12 months (though it will soon be free, so maybe buy a shorter pass for now). On PlayStation you do not need PlayStation Plus.

Additionally, the game encourages players to purchase outfits and moves to distinguish their player character from others in the game. These include items such as new clothing and equipment, as well as being able to perform particular dance teases.

These items are visual only and do not affect player stats, but can stack. For example, the Season 6 Battle Pass costs around £ 6.50 to purchase the required 950 V-Bucks.

Parents should ensure that the credit cards for their console require a password, to avoid unwanted purchases made by children by clicking.

No parent likes to see their child upset, let alone yelling and throwing their controller across the room. It is important to understand why Fortnite is reported to cause such behavior in young people rather than jumping to reflex responses.

Like games like FIFA or Rocket League, playing Fortnite Battle Royale is a fiercely competitive challenge for kids. Not only are they fighting all kinds of players, who may be more skilled or older than them, but other factors can cause them to stumble.

If your internet connection slows down, your character may lag behind other people. If they don’t have a good pair of headphones, they won’t hear footsteps behind them. Or, if they are called in for dinner at the wrong time, the distraction may mean they get killed.

This becomes more intense in Fortnite because it is an instant kill and the game is over. Unlike in FIFA or Rocket League, where you can fight to recover, in Fortnite you can be on top, winning the round one minute and dead the next.

Parents can help with this by having players take regular breaks. Also taking an interest in the game and how well they are doing can provide a way for a child to communicate their anger in other ways.

Also, it is worth talking to your child about how and when they will stop. Certainly limits on playing time are healthy. But it is also helpful to understand that once they have started a match, if they resign, they will lose their position and disappoint their teammates.

For some, especially children under the recommended age, they will need to be told no when they ask to play or receive the game. However, it is important that this is not the end of the conversation. The following games offer a fun and lush alternative to Fortnite until the kids are old enough.

Splatoon 2 (PEGI 7+)

Minecraft (PEGI 7+)

Roblox (PEGI 7+)

Lovers in a dangerous time space (PEGI 7+)

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (PEGI 12+)

Fortnite is a game that offers young people a lot of benefits. Not only is it great fun to play with, it can also create a space where friendships are forged and extended, as well as teaching teamwork, cooperation, and sharp reflexes. There are also many tactics involved in online multiplayer, both in terms of movement and handling of weapons and locations.

As long as parents understand both the benefits and dangers of the game, as outlined here, Fortnite can play an important role in healthy and balanced free time.