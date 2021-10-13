What Laura Palmer and Vicente Fernandez Jr have said

This Tuesday, October 12, the magazine TVNotes took out a note where allegedly Vicente Fernandez presented ‘brain death‘, after he was in intensive care at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

In the publication they assured that the famous Charro de Huentitán He had ulcers all over his body and that his lungs were on the verge of collapse, however, this information contrasted with that which has been released on the singer’s social networks.

Since on Monday, October 11, the Fernández Abarca family approved a statement in which it reads: ‘It has remained in a stationary state, with a slow progression by which it does not show transcendent changes in its health condition‘.

In addition to mentioning that he is “awake, conscious and with interaction with his family at the time of his visit.” So the son of Don Chente, Vicente Fernandez Jr quickly came out to deny what was published in the magazine of national circulation.

Good evening! It is very sad to see news like this invented, totally made up with the profit motive of my father’s public. The pseudojournalist who signed @laurapalmersirenita and @revistatvnotas will have to prove the veracity of her report. IT IS DISGUSTING THAT THE PUBLIC IS FOOLED IN SUCH A WAY and I support it together with my whole family, “said Vicente Fernández Jr.

‘I have evidence’, they assure Vicente Fernández would be brain dead. Photo: Capture



Journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante was present in his program First hand that he has on Imagen TV and tells that the journalist Laura palmer, who made the article published in the magazine supports everything mentioned about the supposed ‘brain death’ of the interpreter of ‘Here between us’.

She didn’t back down, I talked to her and said ‘Laura what’s up’ and she says ‘Gustavo, I have all the evidence’, that is, that makes me think, she didn’t tell me, that she has a copy of the medical record , or someone who was there, one of the doctors, told him “said the communicator.

On the other hand, Gustavo Adolfo points out that he spoke with the doctors to know for sure the health of Vicente Fernandez and thus to know whether or not what the journalist Laura Palmer assures is true or if her son Vicente Fernández Jr has been telling the truth.

However, the same doctors told him that it is definitely not true about the supposed brain death, but they cannot go out to give that information since they follow the indications of Gerardo Fernández, the youngest of the 3 Foals.

‘I have evidence’, they assure Vicente Fernández would be brain dead. Photo: Capture



