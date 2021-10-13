What is Fortnite Battle Royale?

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past few years, you’ve at least heard of Fortnite; it’s basically the gaming sensation of late (it might be cute, Animal Crossing, but it doesn’t have 350 million players). ).

Fortnite is a behemoth, having burst onto the scene a couple of years ago at the top of the Battle Royale gaming wave with great success, and is now available on a wide range of platforms.

However, even if you’ve heard of it, you may not know what Fortnite is, how it works, how to play, or why everyone cares so much. We’re here to help you with a breakdown on what the game is about and everything else you need to know.

The developers at Epic Games intended the original version of Fortnite to be a zombie survival game. An open-ended experience that launches cooperative players against waves of zombies while giving those players the ability to gather resources and build bases to defend against oncoming hordes.







About the time PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds was starting to make waves, the development team decided to build and launch a new free mode for Fortnite with a similar Battle Royale style, which turned out to be a stroke of genius.

This style of play is based on the Japanese thriller “Battle Royale”, originally released in 2001. The premise of the game is quite simple: 100 players are dropped from a plane (or, in Fortnite’s case, a floating battle bus ) to a large island or area where they must then battle each other until a final survivor or surviving team remains.

To increase the tension, a randomly placed smaller and smaller circle of doom forces players to get closer and closer as the game progresses. Anyone caught outside of this zone will inevitably die and be out of the race. Therefore, the game is not just a fight against other players, but a race against time.

This design was popularized by PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, but with Fortnite Epic Games it added something new. The resource collection and base building items from the main game also appear in the Battle Royale version. That means players have a variety of options for how to play, including building a base at the end to defend themselves from other players, building walkways to the sky or on nearby mountain tops, or even quickly building defensive walls to protect the players. teammates downed from incoming shots. while they are revived.

The game begins as a race to gather resources, find and collect bigger and better weapons, and kill or avoid other players in the vicinity. Players must constantly be aware of the reduction of the playing area and try to stay within it without being eliminated along the way. The game ends when the final players shoot and one team or individual is victorious.

Fortnite can be played alone or with friends and it is playing with friends where this game really shines. You can play with up to four players in a squad or with two players in duos mode. The experience will vary greatly depending on how many people are playing. On your own, you don’t have anyone to watch your back, but you’re also not likely to run into a group of four enemy players at the same time.

The experience is certainly exciting and the players love it. This style of game seems to be incredibly popular, but the game itself also has a huge and growing number of players because it is not only available on multiple platforms, but it is also free.

Fortnite Battle Royale also features bright cartoon-like graphics that make it attractive and easier to access than the more serious PlayerUnknown's or Call of Duty: Warzone's battlegrounds. With character emotes, goofy animations, and well-crafted construction mechanics, it often looks silly and more fun than a serious competitive-style game.









As we’ve already mentioned, Fortnite is available to play on multiple gaming platforms, the most recent of which is mobile. It has also been designed to allow cross-platform play, meaning that all of its players can play against each other regardless of which machine they are playing on (unless they choose not to).

The intention here is to allow everyone to play with their friends no matter what machine or device they are playing on. Since the game is free, it is also easy for anyone to dive in.

On PC, you can download Fortnite directly from the official website. All you need is an Epic Games account and then you can download the installer and get started.

To start playing Fortnite on PS4 or PS5, you simply have to go to the PlayStation store and search for “Fortnite Battle Royale”. Again, the basic version is free, so add it to your cart and download it. If you are on PC, you can also add it to your account via the PlayStation store website.

Go to the store and search for “Fortnite Battle Royale” and then click to get it for free. You can also get it in your browser here. It’s worth noting that Fortnite is also on the Xbox One X Enhanced Games list.

For a long time, Fortnite was a bit tricky on mobile devices, especially Android, but that’s no longer the case. It can be played on most relatively new Android phones or iPhones.

You can download it here from the Apple App Store and here from the Google Play Store.

Best of all, there are no shortcuts – Fortnite on mobile is exactly the same as it is on all other platforms in terms of content, and only the images and controls are substantially different.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is a free game. The original survival game (now called Fortnite: Save The World) can be purchased on the website and at various console stores, but the game that everyone is obsessed with is free to access.

If you choose to do so, you can pay for cosmetic items to change the look of your character, but there is nothing to help you win or gain an advantage over other players.

Fortnite Battle Royale also offers Battle Passes which are optional purchases that allow players to unlock various exclusive rewards, including cosmetics such as loading screens, banners, character emotes, different gliders, and more.

These Battle Passes are sold on a “seasonal” basis, which means they apply for a limited period and will appeal more to dedicated players and fans of the game. Once purchased, the more you play, the more rewards you’ll unlock, with 100 rewards available, one for each of the season’s tiers. Players can also purchase a “Battle Pack” that instantly unlocks 25 levels and requires less playtime.

Battle Passes and other in-game items can be purchased in-game, using the in-game premium currency, V-Bucks, and if you buy a lot of things, the costs can go up. However, none of them will give you an advantage in the game. Without a doubt, these purchases are something that parents should be aware of.

The game currently has a low age rating of 12+, but parents should note that it still involves shooting and killing other players, albeit without blood or anything like that. However, that means that your child will quickly become familiar with a variety of types of weapons and weaponry, which can be unpleasant.

Also, as with all online games, experiences can vary greatly and the influence of other players must always be considered. Costs are also something to consider and take into account. Fortnite certainly isn’t as scary as other games, but it’s not Minecraft either, so don’t assume it’s great for kids because of its art style!