“We are totally opposites.” Dwayne Johnson recalls his controversial relationship with Vin Diesel and reveals what he has only regrets

The rivalry between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel has given much to talk about. Everything exploded in August 2016 with the publication by Johnson of a message on Instagram that he ended up deleting and seemed to calm down until some peculiar statements by Diesel that served as a prelude to the confirmation that the protagonist of ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle’ It will not be in the final two installments of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga.

“It was not my best day”

Now Johnson has remembered again his controversial professional relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair, where he has made it clear that the only thing he regrets is not having left it as private: “making it public was not the right thing to do“, also noted the following in this regard:

It caused an outburst, but what was interesting is that it was as if all the members of the team found their way of thanking him without making a noise or sending me a note. But yeah, it wasn’t my best day sharing that. I shouldn’t have, because in the end, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. I deal with all that shit away from the public. They don’t need to know, that’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.

Johnson also confirmed that there was “a meeting“after all the mess though”I would not say it was a peaceful meeting, I would call it a clarification meeting. He and I chatted in my trailer, and what was crystal clear to me from that talk is that we are totally opposites. And we agreed to leave it there“.









In fact, the actor clarified that later he only agreed to participate in ‘Fast & Furious 8’ in exchange for not share a single scene with Diesel “to avoid drama“And about the last comments of the protagonist of ‘Pitch Black’ about everything that happened, Johnson sentenced the following:

A part of me feels that there is no way I would dignify that kind of nonsense with an answer, but the truth is this. Unlike him, I do not come from the world of theater and I have been around a lot. As you know, I have come out differently and have been raised differently. I sell from a different place and culture and I immerse myself in each project giving it my all. If I feel like there are some things that need to be checked and taken care of, I do. It’s that simple. So when I read that, like everyone else, I laughed. I broke down. And I’m sure Fellini is laughing somewhere too.

It seems pretty clear that it would be necessary a miracle for Johnson and Diesel to work together again …