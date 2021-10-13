Warframe updates with the limited-time event Operation: Orphix Venom on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Warframe, as most of you know, it is a shooter action with RPG elements that is available in a free on the Nintendo Switch eShop since November 20, 2018. However, it is another of those titles that constantly tries to nourish its user community with news and content and has been running for 8 years. Since then, the game has received more content than ever, and it seems to be paying off.

This time the developer Digital Extremes recently shared that Warframe has received an update incorporating the Operation: Orphix Venom event on Nintendo Switch.. This content was previously available on PC (December 18, 2020 to January 18, 2021), so console players have had to wait patiently for it. limited time event.

New update means Switch players can join in on the action from today until February 22 .

As for the story, Operation: Orphix Venom focuses on a second Sentient invasion against the Origin System. After having deployed weapon pulses to disable your Warframe, you will have to use your Necramech and stop this takeover.

It is the continuation of the expansion « Hearts of Deimos «, Which arrived in August of last year. As expected, this will need to be completed first, along with the ' The War Within »To start playing.

This event also has three levels based on easy, medium and hard difficulties, and will offer different rewards, depending on our choice.

