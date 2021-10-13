Wanted international spy licensed to kill

Fernando Criollo. (I)

Since the actor Daniel Craig announced that he would be leaving his role as James bond in the movie ‘No Time to Die’ (‘No time to die’) speculation about its possible replacement they arose almost immediately.

Now that the film has finally hit theaters, after a series of delays due to the pandemic, the issue of the succession of the most famous secret agent in cinema has become a trend again. Some names have started to resonate with fans and specialized media. However the legacy and trajectory of the spy par excellence makes looking for a replacement perhaps one of the most risky missions.

In the 50’s James bond earned a reputation as a cunning, relentless, seductive spy with exquisite tastes through novels by British writer Ian Fleming.

These characteristics that were established as a canon in spy novels were also screened in the cinema when the actor Sean Connery for the first time he gave a face to the famous undercover agent of the British intelligence service licensed to kill in ‘Dr. No’. The film was released on October 5, 1962, which would later be taken as a reference by fans to celebrate the World James Bond Day.

Connery, who passed away last year, played Agent 007 six times and defined some of the character’s iconic traits from his refined suits and manners to his way of presenting himself as “Bond, James Bond” and his usual way of drinking the Martini “shaken, not stirred”.

Since then they have passed 60 years and 25 movies officers in which the character has been played by six actors between George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan until reaching Daniel Craig, covering, each in his own way, the physical and intellectual conditions that the character demanded in each era.

Craig inherited the license to kill 15 years ago, when he took up arms in ‘Casino Royale’ (2006) and became the Longest Bond after Roger Moore.

To be the new 007, Craig presented himself as an actor of good credentials in the action, thriller and police. Films such as ‘Organized Crime’, ‘Archangel’, ‘Munich’ or ‘Renaissance’ appear in the actor’s filmography before being screened as the Bond of the new millennium.

The five movies starring Daniel Craig they form a narrative unit that has explored edges, until now, little known about the character and that along the way has changed or distanced itself from certain gender biases and prejudices.

What’s next after ‘No Time To Die’ and Daniel Craig’s Bond is still uncertain. The imminent void left by the British actor gave way to a series of questions about him name and origin of the next interpreter, but also about him gender, race and even the sexual orientation of the character in the saga, in the face of social and cultural changes in the entertainment industry.

While the actress Lashana lynch steals camera as a new undercover agent in ‘No Time to Die’, the producer Barbara Broccoli He assured international media that the next James Bond will be a man.

“I think we should create new characters for women, strong female characters. I’m not interested in taking a male character to be played by a female. I think women give for more, they are much more interesting, “said the producer.

Daniel Craig is also one of those who thinks that the character should remain male. “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” The actor said in an interview for Radio Times.

With the exception of Australian George Lazenby, all the actors who have played 007 so far have been European. In this context and following what seems to be a tradition for the saga, the names of the actors that sound the most are those of the British Idris Elba (‘The Dark Tower’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘The Suicide Squad’) and Tom hardy (‘Origin’, ‘The Revenant’, ‘Dunkirk’).

Tom Hardy (left), Henry Cavill and Idris Elba are some of the actors who sound to play James Bond. Photo: private file

Names like Ewan McGregor, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill. Harry Syles until Hugh jackman. If anything, the vacancy is open and British espionage is looking for a new agent licensed to kill.