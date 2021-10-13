Vin Diesel to the Summer Box Office Rescue and Chris Pratt on Amazon | Culture and entertainment

Vin Diesel will inject the billboard this weekend with a good dose of action and car racing with the ninth installment of “Fast & Furious”, while Chris Pratt competes with him on Amazon with “The War of Tomorrow”, an alien film and time travel.

These are the main releases of the week in cinemas and platforms.

VIN DIESEL RETURNS WITH “FAST & FURIOUS 9”

Ninth chapter in a saga that began almost 20 years ago and has raised more than six billion dollars worldwide. “Fast & Furious 9” marks the return of Justin Lin as director of the franchise after having directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments.

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, but danger always lurks and forces him to face the sins of his past. The action takes place between London and Tokyo, leaps from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tbilisi.

CHRIS PRATT AGAINST ALIENS, IN AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Aliens and time travel is the combination offered by “The Day After Tomorrow”, an action and science fiction film starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and JK Simmons, with a script by Zach Dean and direction by Chris McKay, responsible for ” Batman: The LEGO Movie “(2017).

A group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: humanity is losing the war against an alien species. The only hope is that the soldiers and citizens of the present will be transported to the future and join the fight.

LOVE STORIES IN THE FRENCH COUNTRYSIDE

During a vacation in the French countryside, Daphne, three months pregnant, finds herself alone to receive Maxime, the cousin of her boyfriend François, who has had to go to Paris to cover for a sick colleague. For four days, Daphne and Maxime know each other and share very intimate stories that will bring them closer.

Directed by Emmanuel Mouret and composed of overlapping and complementary love affairs, “The things we say, the things we do” has been a phenomenon in France, where it has garnered some of the best reviews of the year.

“JAWS”, TWO IDIOTS AND A GIANT FLY

French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux’s latest genius features Jean-Gab and Manu, two not-so-smart friends who find a live giant fly trapped in the trunk of a car and decide to train it to earn money from it. Unbelievable situations and hilarious dialogues.

The film has gone through the festivals of Venice and Sitges, where the leading couple, Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais, won the award for best performance. Dupieux made his name in 2010 with “Rubber”, the story of a killer car tire.

A THRILLER WITH BLACK CINEMA TINTES ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

“Dead Man Doesn’t Know How to Live” is Ezekiel Montes’ debut feature, with a cast led by Antonio Dechent, Rubén Ochandiano, Elena Martínez, Jesús Castro and Paco Tous, and it competed in the official section of the 24th Malaga Film Festival.

This film noir thriller set on the Costa del Sol revolves around Tano (Dechent), a man who has worked all his life for a construction businessman who in better times controlled the entire city and now faces a generational change.

“THE ROBO OF THE CENTURY”, AN ARGENTINE COMEDY OF THIEVES

Starring Guillermo Francella and Diego Peretti, the film “Theft of the century” puts a dose of Argentine humor on the billboard with a story based on real events and directed by Ariel Winogrand.









The events took place in January 2006. More than 300 policemen were waiting for the negotiator’s order, in front of a Banco Río branch in Buenos Aires, where a group of robbers was locked up. When the agents entered they found the bank empty and half of the safe deposit boxes open, but no sign of the gang.

“LA VIAJANTE”, AN INTIMATE ‘ROAD MOVIE’

“La Viante” is the debut feature film by Tenerife director Miguel Mejías and tells the story of a woman who, fed up with the monotony of her life, decides to undertake a trip to remote lands in which she discovers her love of recording insects and confronts to his loneliness.

“4 BOYS AND ‘ESTO'”, FAMILY CINEMA OF FANTASY

A fantasy family film based on Jacqueline Wilson’s novel of the same name, “4 Boys and ‘This'” tells the story of a couple who go on vacation with their children to the coast and there they discover a magical creature that grants wishes. . Emmony’s BAFTA nominee Andy is directed by Paula Patton, Matthew Goode and Michael Caine.

“A BLUES FOR TEHRAN”, A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO THE PERSIAN PEOPLE

With fictional and documentary elements, the film with which journalist and writer Javier Tolentino makes his directorial debut is a love letter to the Iranian people and their music.

Different faces show an Iran where tradition and modernity coexist and confront each other. The guide is Erfan, a young Kurdish man who wants to become a film director.

“ZAPPA”, THE DOCUMENTARY APPROVED BY THE FAMILY

New approach to the life and work of a provocative, indomitable and musical avant-garde artist. This documentary by Álex Winter comes four years after “Eat that Question: Frank Zappa in his own words”, by the German Thorsten Schütte, who went through the San Sebastián festival.

Unlike that one, this film has the support of the artist’s family, which gives a lot of unpublished archive material that Winter combines with interviews with many of his collaborators such as Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai or Pamela Des Barres, among others.

BEN WHISHAW SHOWS IN “SURGE”, IN FILMIN

Presented at Sundance and at the Berlinale, the British debut Aneil Karia is an incendiary film in which Ben Whishaw plays Josep, a lonely and introverted security guard who works at an airport, who loses after a series of strange incidents Control and star in a frenzied adventure through the streets of London.

“LAST NEWS IN YUBA COUNTY”, BLACK COMEDY WITH MILA KUNIS

An overview of the chaos that surrounds the mystery of a disappearance in a small town in modern America, where the needs, desires, identities, and self-esteem of its inhabitants are shaped by what they see on their screens, on social media, and in their eyes. of the neighbors.

An American black comedy directed by Tate Taylor (“Maids and Ladies”) and starring Allison Janney and Mila Kunis that goes direct to Amazon Prime Video.

THE FIRST DELIVERY OF “LA CALLE DEL TERROR” ON NETFLIX

Netflix premieres the first installment of the horror trilogy based on the novels by RL Stine, set in 1994. A group of teenagers discover that the terrible events that have haunted their town for generations may be connected and that they would be the next target . Directed by Leigh Janiak (“Honeymoon”, 2014).

Marisa montiel