Very generous! Ariana Grande donates $ 5 million to provide free mental health treatment

USA-. Ariana Grande She is fully aware of the importance of mental health, as the singer also has vast first-hand experience on the subject. In addition to her extreme generosity, the artist partnered with the therapy platform Better health to provide support to all those who need treatment but do not have the necessary financial income.

To commemorate the World Mental Health Day, Big announced in Instagram that she and Better health they are giving away up to $ 5 million in free therapy. “I recognize that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is just a small gesture (and a much bigger systemic problem remains), I wanted to provide access to a few more people,” the singer wrote. in the post.

Big also partnered with Better health in June to give away $ 1 million in free therapy. “I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring them to step in, feel good about asking for help, and hopefully rid their minds of any kind of self-judgment by doing so. Healing is not linear or easy, but it is worth the effort and time, I promise! ”He wrote at the time.









In the past Big shared his experience with post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the bombing of Manchester at his 2017 concert and said in Twitter that therapy “saved his life.” “Asking for help (like therapy) can be scary, but healing is possible and you don’t have to be in constant pain. I have a lot of work to do, but it is a beginning to be aware that it is possible ”, published the artist.

In 2018 Big revealed to BBC Music who suffers from anxiety. “You have ups and downs, and sometimes you spend weeks overcoming it and you have no anxiety … And then something happens that can trigger it and you have sad days,” said the artist during the interview. The registration link for a month of free therapy (and a 15 percent discount on the second month) is located in the account of Instagram from Better health.