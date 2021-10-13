Friday, October 15, 2021
Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, is arrested for domestic violence against his current partner | People | Entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
The rapper’s bail was set at $ 50,000.

American rapper Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, better known in the middle of the show as Tyga, was denounced by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn swanson of physical and emotional abuse during a fight on October 11, he also published on social networks images of physical injuries and blows to the face as evidence, as reported by the portal TMZ, today.

According to the article, Tyga, who is also Kylie Jenner’s ex, would meet this October 12 with the authorities of the Los Angeles Police Department to declare his version of the story.

Camaryn Swanson shared via Instagram images of blows to the face as proof of domestic violence by her ex-partner Tyga. Image: taken from Instagram

Sources close to the rapper say that Swanson appeared at dawn at his home under the influence of narcotic substances and shouting against his will. However, the model said that what really happened was that he had her under his will on the site. “I didn’t show up screaming or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically abused me and he refused to let me go for hours, “he said.




In addition, he added in his Instagram stories a capture of the conversation in which it seems that he was the one who sought the meeting.

Finally, the artist decided to surrender under the charge of crime of domestic violence because the officers in charge verified the marks that she showed and made a report about it. Additionally, his bond was set at $ 50,000. (AND)


