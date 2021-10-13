Tom Cruise surprised by the appearance of his face

Mexico City.- The singer Beto Cuevas prepares to close the cycle of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar”, which brought him personal and professional satisfaction and growth in his career, and he does so with the launch of his new song “Whatever they say”.

It’s about a cover of the subject that made Spanish famous Raphael, but now in a rock version.

Beto Cuevas presented “Whatever they say” to the media in a show case in the Total Play Forum, in Antara.

What Beto Cuevas said:

“This song is not new, but it is a song that the great Raphael brought out 53 years ago, and for me it was a great surprise to discover that nobody had done a cover of this song, so this will be the first. “

The singer who was the vocalist of La Ley returned as a soloist to the stage after more than a year and a half of suspension due to the pandemic, so the concert was brief and all sanitary measures were saved.

He also performed songs that were successful with the Law, such as “Day zero” and declared that he is ready to do a full concert.

Close like Jesus Christ

Meanwhile he will give the last performances of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” next weekend, with María León, as María Magdalena, replacing María José.

This is the farewell to rock opera, as Beto Cuevas will return to his native Chile to participate in a reality television.

When he accepted the character offered by the producer Alex GouAlmost three years ago, he knew it would be a challenge, but he never imagined the transformation he would experience.

The singer now thanks God before going on stage and as part of his ritual before each performance, he prays, because playing Jesus strengthened his faith.

Although Catholic, Beto was not very close to religious practices, but he is convinced that he had a revelation when he was able to sing miraculously in a certain function after having his throat completely closed due to illness.

Something similar has happened with almost all the members of the staging, who assured in a past press conference that the play has been blessed and has transformed their lives and that of their families in a positive way.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” It will be presented for the last time this Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17, at the Teatro 1 Cultural Center.

