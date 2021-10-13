To discover or re-enjoy: five indestructible classics by Clint Eastwood

The Unforgivables (1992, Unforgiven)

When most were betting that his surprising Bird (1988) was a swallow that did not make a summer, Clint Eastwood appears with one of the most fantastic westerns in history. And he does it when the industry considered the genre for dead. William Munny (Eastwood himself) is a retired gunman, widower and father of a family who lives in poor quality land that does not allow him to produce even for subsistence. It is 1881 and the United States is traversed and convoluted with the advance of the railroad, which is synonymous with progress; those who had opened La Conquista del Oeste (in which the gunmen were a fundamental actor) are in clear retreat. However, there is one last job that despite the initial refusal, Munny decides to do: kill two men who cut the face of a prostitute. A little for money, more for empathy with a woman who loses her chance to work and for whom the rest of her colleagues come to the rescue. When seeing the subsequent course and from a distance, it is possible to risk that from this film Eastwood becomes a director of the conservative vision of life: rescuing the values ​​that made his formation, he will cross all the topics of the new time that he has to do. live offering, paradoxically, a dissonant vision of what he perceived as a pernicious hegemony: that of political correctness, symbolically inaugurated that same year with the triumph of Democrat Bill Clinton, symbol of the emerging new world without unified communism under the aegis of the United States .

The Bridges of Madison (1995, The Bridges of Madison County)

Eastwood continues with the dissonance and in the middle of the decade of euphoric love and the more youthful the better, he puts together a peaceful love story between two veterans who seem to be exempt from any love relationship, whether or not with adventure. The bland life of Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep) as a housewife on a Midwest farm where she lives with her family is altered by the arrival of Robert Kincaid (Eastwood), a veteran photographer for National Geographic magazine who is a person on site to photograph the old bridges of Madison County. Francesca invites Robert to dinner, a true love and an unknown passion will be born. Love happens, sex also; older people who are reunited with desire, which is not always losing passion, as the times want to show.

Mystic River (2003, Mystic River)

Eastwood sets the radar on what will be one of the salient issues of the coming years: child abuse, specifically that related to the Catholic Church. With a sensitivity he did not think he was capable of, he tells the story of Jimmy Markum (Sean Penn), Dave Boyle (Tim Robbins) and Sean Devine (Kevin Bacon), who as children grew up together on the streets of a working-class neighborhood in Boston, playing baseball and stuff. But one day Dave had an episode that would turn him into another child than he was, another adult than he could have been; and the masculinity of the three took an unexpected turn. Twenty-five years later, a new tragedy brings them together again, and they will all review their respective lives, understanding the incomprehensible, becoming aware that so much truth hurts: there are times that no matter how many opportunities are had over time, life is marked and takes direction by a single episode.









Million Dollar Baby (2004)

The women in front is something that is already perceived and felt, and Eastwood gives it his dissonant touch by uniting a woman and an old man in a sport that always looked masculine: boxing. For him the character of Frankie Dunn is awarded, a veteran trainer who has prepared and represented the best fighters and now runs a gym with his only friend, Scrap (Morgan Freeman), also a former boxer. Eastwood begins to realize his Oscar old age, which he will reinforce in his next film: lonely and grim, he has taken refuge in his gym for years. Until one day Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) enters his temple (the boxer), a girl who wants to box for what shows more will than skill. Of course Frankie rejects her at first, claiming that she is too big and that he doesn’t train girls. But Maggie does not give up, and with that, with her desire, it reaches Frankie: the passion (once again that engine) to teach refloats. A classic teacher student, with all the dissonance of Clint.

Gran Torino (2008)

Almost octogenarian (1930), Eastwood perceives that the elderly have made themselves an unbearable and disposable burden, and that children, in their training, have been left a bit left to their own devices. To spice up the dish, he fills it with racism, although one that falls to him generationally (and incidentally allows him to treat it without any qualms about political correctness): his character Walt Kowalski (of Polish origin) hates Koreans since he participated in the war from Korea in 1950. Retired as a worker in the automotive industry, he hates his family whom he sees only with the intention of getting money, and he only loves a Gran Torino car from 1972. Resentful with life for the recent death of his wife, only the Korean pubescent Thao Vang Lor (Bee Vang) changes the perspective of his existence, and especially of how to say goodbye to life.

