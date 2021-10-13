Tijuana, Nicolas Cage’s stunt double, will give a talk at CECUT

Given Tijuana’s proximity to Hollywood, many of us who are movie lovers have the opportunity to live unique and exciting experiences on both sides of the border.

This time, The Tijuana Cultural Center (CECUT) announced that the Tijuana-based Damián Vázquez, stunt double of actor Nicolas Cage, will perform at the Carlos Monsiváis Room to offer a talk about his experience shooting movies next to the famous star.

The appointment will be tomorrow, October 14 at 6 PM. The event “The vocation of the double”, is included in the program “Independent Creators” same that pretends disseminate the work of production companies, actors and filmmakers who have excelled in their field.

The general public will have the opportunity to learn more about the career of this Tijuana stuntman who has participated in films such as “Seized” by Isaac Florentine (2020), “The Retirement Plan” by Tim Brown (2021) and who has signed acExclusive deal to be a stunt double for Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage in his next film.









“Being the double risk of any actor who has been awarded the Oscar is the highest aspiration one can achieve in front of the camera”, affirmed Damián Vázquez who by the way is former lieutenant of the Mexican Navy Secretariat and has 20 years of work in gyms in Tijuana.

The Tijuana native, who is nicknamed by his collaborators and friends “The Cobra”, is also certificate in the use of different firearms, so that has supported his performance as a stuntman in the world of cinema.

With information from CECUT