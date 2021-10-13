The tragic end of “Pretty Woman” that he refused to record

Julia Roberts has always stood out for being one of the most talented actresses and the one with unimaginable versatility. But what few know of his impeccable career is that the movie that launched her to fame was on the verge of rejecting her.

And it is that once she was called to star “Pretty Woman” next to Richard Gere she was about to refuse to play Vivian, because the end of his character left much to be desired.

At the discretion of the actress, the plot reflected how a woman could regenerate and live a new life, but the original script showed the opposite and this made him doubt until finally Disney acquired the plot and everything changed.

The tragic end of “Pretty Woman” that Julia Roberts refused to record

The actress revealed to Variety that for Before the film was released she was unemployed, but then she had the opportunity to star in “Pretty Woman”, this filled her with joy until she reviewed the script and saw that Vivian’s ending was very dark.

This could be one of the darkest and most unsuspected endings, because as mentioned Julia Roberts, Everything indicated that it would be very controversial and very far from what she wanted to interpret.

“They threw my character out of the car, I threw the money on him, as payment for his services rendered, and Edward Lewis walked away, leaving her in a dark and abandoned alley”said Roberts claiming that one way or another they would return Vivian to her past, the one she really wanted to get away from.

Before this she refused, but because the story was taken over by Disney, some changes were made that on the contrary captivated the public until today, Well, there are still those who are attracted to this movie that has become a Hollywood classic.

This great leap occurred because the company that would initially launch the project went bankrupt and sold all rights to Disney, thus being one of the best negotiations, as this plot completely catapulted Julia’s career.









More details of Pretty Woman’s “dark” past

This is something that the fans at no time would have thought could happen, but Roberts did not want to hide this, since for her it was important to show the reality of what is lived in the film industry.

Even this interpretation allowed her to win a Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress and was later nominated for important awards such as the Oscars and Bafta.

And although at that time he did not obtain those statuettes, He managed to win the affection and acceptance of the public.

With this, Roberts was also in his comfort zone, since later he received innumerable proposals with which he felt comfortable and it allowed him to consolidate in the industry until reaching the recognition and fame that he enjoys today.

Julia Roberts always jovial

From the year 91, time in which the film was released and to date This woman has been characterized by maintaining an authentic, jovial and very chic style.

Has become reference not only of talent, but also of charisma, humanity and beauty.

Her looks always They capture all eyes, because it also radiates tenderness, peace and tranquility.

Leather garments are her favorites, as well as long maxi dresses that also fit her silhouette and make her look very glamorous.

Therefore, she is and always will be the pretty girl who always captivates her fans around the world.

We recommend you in video: