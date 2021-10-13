Friday, October 15, 2021
The stunning dress with which Rihanna closed the Met Gala

By Arjun Sethi
The artist trusted Balenciaga to put the finishing touch to the great fashion party at the Metropolitan Museum in New York

Rihanna poses at the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, US September 13, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Rihanna poses on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021, held this Tuesday, September 13.

REUTERS

Rihanna has been in charge of putting the finishing touch this Tuesday morning at the great fashion party that Anna Wintour organizes every year at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.




The singer originally from Barbados has opted for a puffy dress designed by the famous brand Balenciaga. In her inspiration for the theme dictated by Ana Wintour, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the artist has represented the American style through the pomposity of the piece as well as the opulence in jewels and in a typical hat of the hip hop culture.

Rihanna poses on the red carpet with a design signed by Balenciaga

Rihanna poses on the red carpet with a design signed by Balenciaga

EFE

The styling of the author of Unfaithful, who The rapper ASAP Rocky has posed with her boyfriend, he has become one of the most applauded of the evening, being crowned by social networks as the queen of this fashion party.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on the Met Gala red carpet.

JUSTIN LANE / EFE

