The stunning dress with which Rihanna closed the Met Gala

The artist trusted Balenciaga to put the finishing touch to the great fashion party at the Metropolitan Museum in New York
Rihanna has been in charge of putting the finishing touch this Tuesday morning at the great fashion party that Anna Wintour organizes every year at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.
The singer originally from Barbados has opted for a puffy dress designed by the famous brand Balenciaga. In her inspiration for the theme dictated by Ana Wintour, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the artist has represented the American style through the pomposity of the piece as well as the opulence in jewels and in a typical hat of the hip hop culture.
The styling of the author of Unfaithful, who The rapper ASAP Rocky has posed with her boyfriend, he has become one of the most applauded of the evening, being crowned by social networks as the queen of this fashion party.
