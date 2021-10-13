The Squid Game with the Fortnite engine? This is how spectacular it looks

The Squid game is the series of the moment, a Korean production that has broken all the records of a platform as global and massive as Netflix. As a result of this success, a large number of fans have emerged throughout the planet who intend to bring the series to our computers in the form of a video game.

A fan recreated the first test of The Squid Games, ‘Green light, red light ‘, with the popular engine Unreal Engine. A large number of video games including Fortnite They use this graphics engine, so the aspect of the test will be familiar to you.

I remade Squid Game’s “Red Light, Green Light” game from unrealengine







The only thing we miss in the test are the uniforms of the participants, but the rest is spectacular and practically identical to what was seen in the series. Such an experience would earn even more if it could be done in virtual reality (VR), so we will have to wait until something like this happens, but with what is shown this would be totally feasible.

The Squid Game is the phenomenon of the moment

The Korean series has become in its own right the series of the year, a phenomenon that crosses borders and that everyone talks about. His violent character, but at the same time casual by the spirit of his tests, has caused players from all over the world to ask for a video game about The Squid Game.

Proposals like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout They present a very similar idea, but without the violence and harshness of The Squid Game. That is why both in Roblox and in this case an idea made with Unreal Engine, fans around the world are recreating the tests of the series with the aim of feeling and enjoying the experience of the series, but with the security of doing so virtually.