‘The Rock’ talks about his still unrepaired differences with Vin Diesel

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love them. However, my male companions are a different story. Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it anyway. Slimy ”, he had written The rock at the time.

The Rock and Vin Diesel.

Four years have passed since then and now the former fighter confirms in an interview with Vanity fair that he should not have said it because the dispute between them should not have been made public. “I say it for sure: I did mean what I said. When I say it is because I think so, but expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do, “he admitted to the magazine.









The protagonist of films like Jungle cruise He added that when he made that post it was not his best day. In addition, he admitted that his words generated great controversy on the set of The Fate of the Furious, because it divided opinions. There were even several staff people who approached him to thank him for saying what he said.



“It caused a firestorm. However, curiously … [fue] as if all the staff members found their way to me and thanked me in a low voice or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I deal with that kind of nonsense away from the public. That is why I say it was not my best day. “