The reason you haven’t seen her in a movie for years

The actress Cameron Diaz This Monday, August 30 is 49 years old and it does retired from acting officially since 2018. Although her last role dates back to 2014, in Will Gluck’s musical film ‘Annie’, in which she played Miss Hannigan. Right now she is focused on her personal and family life and her own Avaline winery business.

After the impact of the pandemic in the world of cinema, Yahoo! He asked if he had any plans to return. “Now I’m here and this is the most satisfying thing I’ve ever done in my life“assured the actress.” To have a family and get married and have our little family nucleus. It’s completely for the best, “Diaz added of his new life.

“So, I can’t give … I don’t have what it takes to give in a movie What is needed. All my energy is here, “he explained. But his fans still hope for his return to the world of cinema, especially after his reunion with his fellow filmmakers. ‘Charlie’s Angels‘.

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, an unbreakable friendship

In 2000, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ was released, the popular film starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu which is already part of the history of pop culture. And last year, to celebrate 20 years since its premiere, its actresses later met on the first show of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

“I couldn’t start this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years.“began Barrymore, the great host of the program.” We are friends, we are partners, we are angels, “she said.

One of the funniest moments of the night was when it was revealed to the public that, in fact, Cameron Diaz was not there in personInstead, a hologram was placed in its place, but so perfect that many could not believe it. With everything and with it, it was his first public appearance since the birth of his son and his distance with the cinema.









Surely you are interested in:

Cameron Diaz talks about her experience of being a mother for the first time