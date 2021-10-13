The millionaire sum that Kim Kardashian donated to a widow affected by covid

Kim Kardashian is always surprising her followers, and she also amazes those who are not. The most recent story that has to do with Kim is related to Angelia Cantrell, a woman who lost her husband due to Covid 19, and who with four children has had to take the reins of her family. The woman, who also lost her job, posted a message on the GoFundMe charity page, where she asked for collaboration to solve her financial situation, since debts and commitments to fulfill were accumulating and she had no way to face them. The mother asked for help to complete $ 3,000, and although she was optimistic, the reality surpassed her. The ex of Kanye West, read his story and made a donation for all the value, and although he wanted to do it anonymously, the media ended up finding out.









“I never dreamed that celebrities would find out about our story, much less donate. During this difficult time in my life, I prayed daily and kept my faith continually. When I received the donation, I had hours left to raise the money and pay the landlord to avoid eviction. Words cannot describe how blessed and grateful we are. This, by far, has been one of the greatest miracles that God has given us ”, declared the woman to Entertainment tonight. But the surprises did not stop there, because other celebrities were also added to their cause, such as Alaina Huffman, from Smallville, and Lisa Berry of The Colonand.

Gifts for all

Kim is known for her extravagances in luxuries and gifts for herself and her family members, mainly her children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, but she is also famous for her kind heart. In March 2020 it was announced that through his company he donated one million dollars to families affected by covid 19. At the end of the year he also gave his followers 1000 checks worth 500 dollars each, so that many of his fans they had the possibility to bring food home and buy gifts for their children.