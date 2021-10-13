The Dodgers shake the Giants and will play decisive Game 5 in San Francisco

With the rope around their necks and showing their offensive power that failed them the night before, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Giants 7-2 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday and in this way, they will force a final Game 5, which will be played next Thursday in San Francisco. The series, from five games to winning three, will be defined at the home of the team with the best record in the Major Leagues. Mexico’s Julio Urías, of the Dodgers, will face Logan Webb, of San Francisco.

After falling for just one run in Los Angeles on Monday, pitcher Walker Buehler brought the Dodgers to life in their National League Division Series against the Giants. It was the first time that Buehler showed up on a short rest day and did not disappoint by throwing 4.1 innings, allowing only three hits, one earned run, two walks, striking out four on 71 pitches.

Trea Turner doubled to right field for Seager to score in the first inning. Then Chris Taylor contributed a sacrifice fly for Cody Bellinger to make it 2-0 in the first two innings. Mookie Betts then scored with a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

The Giants didn’t score until the fifth inning off Darin Ruf’s sacrifice hit.

In the eighth inning, Will Smith hit a two-run home run.

San Francisco didn’t get a good showing from right baseman Anthony DeSclafani (0-1), 31, who was making his postseason debut. DeSclafani took the loss by running just 1.2 innings in which he received five hits, two earned runs, striking out two on just 28 pitches.

The winning pitcher was Joe Kelly (1-0).

This is how we lived inning by inning from Dodger Stadium:

TOP NINTH: DODGERS 7, SAN FRANCISCO 2

Bickford pitching for the Dodgers:

Solano flied out to the right.

Yastrzemski flied out to second.

Longoria grounded out to second.

EIGHTH LOW: DODGERS 7, SAN FRANCISCO 2

McGee pitching for San Francisco:

Pujols with a fly out to center.

Justin Turner grounded out to third.

Smith homered to center field. Seager scores.

Trea Turner flied out to center.

Seager with single to the center.

HIGH EIGHTH: DODGERS 5, SAN FRANCISCO 2

Treinen pitching for the Dodgers:

Casali strikes out.

Bryant grounded out to third. Crawford scores.

Posey grounded out to second. Crawford to third.

Crawford with a double to the right.

SEVENTH LOW: DODGERS 5, SAN FRANCISCO 1

Littell launching for San Francisco:

Betts strikes out.

McKinney strikes out.

Taylor strikes out.

SEVENTH HIGH: DODGERS 5, SAN FRANCISCO 1

Treinen pitching for the Dodgers:

Ruf strikes out.

See pitching for the Dodgers:

Slater singled to left.

Alone with a foul out to the catcher.

Yastrzemski with a line out to the center.

SIXTH LOW: DODGERS 5, SAN FRANCISCO 1

Littell launching for San Francisco:

Bellinger grounded out to first.

Lux hitting center field. Trea Turner advances to second.

Justin Turner flied out to right.

Smith strikes out.

Trea Turner with single.

SIXTH ALTA: DODGERS 5, SAN FRANCISCO 1

Graterol pitching for Dodgers:

Longoria grounded out to shortstop.

Flores grounded out to the pitcher.

Bryant with a single to the right.

Posey grounded out to second.

FIFTH LOW: DODGERS 5, SAN FRANCISCO 1

Rogers pitching for San Francisco:

Seager flied out to the right.

Betts flied out to the right. Scores Bellinger.

Souza walks. Full house.

Leone pitching for San Francisco:









Taylor grounded to shortstop. Lux receives the out running to the plate. Men in first and third.

Bellinger grounded to the center. Advance Lux to third.

Lux is walked.

FIFTH HIGH: DODGERS 4, SAN FRANCISCO 1

Kelly pitching for the Dodgers:

Crawford grounded out to third.

Ruf grounded to second. Longoria scores. La Stella to second and Duggar to third. Full house.

La Stella with single to the right. Bases full.

Buehler pitching for the Dodgers:

Duggar walks. Longoria to second.

Yastrzemski with out line to the right.

Longoria with single to the right.

FOURTH GROUND: DODGERS 4, SAN FRANCISCO 0

Garcia pitching for San Francisco:

Turner flied out to the right.

Smith with double left

Leone pitching for San Francisco:

Turner strikes out.

Betts home run to the right.

Buehler to first after the pitcher’s fielding error.

TOP FOUR: DODGERS 2, SAN FRANCISCO 0

Buehler pitching for the Dodgers:

Wade Jr. grounded out to second.

Bryant walks.

Posey grounded out to shortstop.

Crawford strikes out.

THIRD OUT: DODGERS 2, SAN FRANCISCO 0

Garcia pitching for the Giants:

Taylor flied out to right field.

Bellinger grounded out to first. They put out Smith at the plate. Full house.

Lux is walked. Full house.

Castro pitching for the Giants:

Justin Turner walks. Smith advances to second.

Smith walks.

Trea turner grounded out to third.

THIRD HIGH: DODGERS 2, SAN FRANCISCO 0

Buehler pitching for the Dodgers:

Ruf strikes out.

La Stella with a flyout to the right.

Dickerson strikes out.

SECOND OUT: DODGERS 2, SAN FRANCISCO 0

Álvarez pitching for the Giants:

Seager flied out to center field.

DeSclafani pitching for the Giants:

Betts singled to right field. It escapes Crawford. Bellinger advanced to third.

Buehler strikes out.

Taylor with sacrifice fly. Lux scores. Bellinger advanced to second.

Bellinger with a single to the right. Lux advances to third.

Lux with single on the right.

SECOND DISCHARGE: DODGERS 1, SAN FRANCISCO 0

Buehler pitching for the Dodgers:

Yastrzemski with out line to second.

Longoria strikes out.

Wade Jr. singled to center. Bryant advances to third.

Bryant with a hit to right field.

Posey fouled out.

FIRST OUT: DODGERS 1, SAN FRANCISCO 0

DeSclafani pitching for the Giants:

Justin Turner strikes out.

Smith flied out to the right.

Trea Turner hit a double to center field, Seager scores.

Seager singled to left.

Betts flied out to center.

FIRST HIGH: DODGERS 0, SAN FRANCISCO 0

Buehler pitching for the Dodgers:

Crawford grounded out to third.

Ruf flied out to the right.

La Stella flied out to left field.

START THE GAME

This is how the Giants come out for this afternoon’s game:

Here’s how the Dodgers come out this afternoon at Dodger Stadium: